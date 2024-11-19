Back in November 2022, Lindsay Lohan made waves for her festive film, Netflix’s Falling For Christmas, which follows her character, Sierra Belmont after a skiing accident gave her amnesia. The holiday rom-com had all the makings of a Hallmark-esque classic, including a picturesque small town, unexpected plot twists, and a handsome cabin owner, of course. And now, the new princess of Christmas is back with her second holiday film, Our Little Secret. At the movie’s NYC premiere on November 18, Lohan posed in a semi-sheer black dress from Zuhair Murad — taking seasonal style cues from the Falling For Christmas press tour two years prior.

At the Paris Theatre in the heart of Manhattan, Lohan made the grandest of entrances alongside her co-star Kristin Chenoweth. Once it was time for her solo step-and-repeat, photographers got a closer look at her OOTN, courtesy of Zuhair Murad Spring/Summer 2025. Only a month after the noir number debuted, Lohan stunned in a plunging sleeveless bodysuit adorned with two rhinestone-embellished clips. Connected to the bold bodice was a partially see-through skirt that flowed behind her as she walked. From there, a pair of platform ankle-strap pumps peeped out from underneath the transparent floor-length skirt. In lieu of a striking necklace, Lohan let her gown’s tiered brooches fill the bling quota. The sparkle continued with layered tennis bracelets, a few mixed-metal rings, and diamond stud earrings.

Valerie Terranova/WireImage/Getty Images

The evening before the Our Little Secret screening, Lohan was spotted in another Zuhair Murad moment from the same S/S ‘25 collection. On The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the Parent Trap alum discussed her new film in an all-black two-piece, complete with a structured long-sleeve top and a matching mini skirt. As seen on the original model, a silver jewel motif stretched from the bodice down to the hem of her skirt. Cartier jewelry and Aquazzura pumps rounded out her TV-ready attire.

NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

Unfortunately, Our Little Secret won’t hit Netflix until November 27. However, in the meantime, you can expect more red carpet looks from Lohan. So, be sure to keep an eye out.