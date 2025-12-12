For longtime Lindsay Lohan stans, few things spark millennial joy quite like seeing her happy, confident, and firmly in her glow-up era. After knocking Disney’s Freakier Friday remake out of the park this summer, she’s somehow never looked better. Case in point: the festive mini dress she shared on Instagram on Dec. 10.

The actor, who rose to fame during the height of Y2K cinema, has also become something of a holiday-season staple in recent years. Between Netflix’s Falling for Christmas and Our Little Secret, not to mention her forever-iconic “Jingle Bell Rock” performance in Mean Girls back in 2004, Lohan’s association with festive fashion feels almost inevitable. It’s fitting, then, that her latest look leans fully into celebratory glamour.

Lohan dazzled in a pearl fringe mini dress from Oscar de la Renta’s Pre-Spring 2026 collection, pairing it with the brand’s nano embroidered O-handle handbag for a perfectly coordinated moment. The entire look is currently available on the designer’s website, should anyone happen to have $15,590 set aside for the dress and an additional $4,190 for the pearl-embroidered evening bag. She completed the ensemble with silver metallic pumps from Italian label Aquazzura.

Her accessories were just as considered. Lohan styled the look with diamond statement earrings accented with emeralds, adding a subtle pop of color. On the beauty front, makeup artist Etienne Ortega leaned into the holiday spirit with a bold red lip that anchored the look beautifully.

Just days earlier, Lohan shared another Instagram post featuring her elaborately decorated Christmas tree, with her son pictured beneath it. If her recent fashion choices are any indication, the holiday season suits her just fine.

Keep scrolling for more Lohan-inspired holiday looks.