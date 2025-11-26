Lindsay Lohan has often gravitated toward minimalist, natural hues when it comes to her manicures. On her recent press tour for Freakier Friday, the sequel to the iconic 2003 film, the actress opted for lighter shades: think pale pinks and shimmery nudes. Recently, however, Lohan stepped out of her comfort zone. Sometimes, you crave something new, and swapping your nail color is one of the simplest ways to make your beauty look feel exciting again.

Last weekend, Lohan attended an event hosted by Fashion Trust Arabia at the National Museum of Qatar, celebrating the organization’s mission to shape the future of the region’s fashion industry. She wore a strapless deep velvet burgundy dress with a sparkling, embellished neckline. As for her manicure, Lohan decided to match her nails with her dress, sporting a deep, vampy red color. Her medium-length nails were slightly tapered and rounded at the tip and featured a glossy finish.

The shade is on trend for this winter, too. But let’s be honest — when is a dark red nail polish color never in style? It’s the basic white t-shirt of nail colors. The rich and moody tone works with any look, instantly elevating it while also adding a subtle air of mystery.

Why not take some inspo from Lohan and step out of your nail-color comfort zone this winter? A moodier shade is an easy way to experiment with your look without committing to a major change, like a haircut. And who knows — you might just find a new signature color in the process.