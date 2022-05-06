Lily Collins’ 'Clueless'-Inspired Outfit Is Filled With ‘90s Nostalgia

The ‘90s was an iconic decade in fashion and entertainment: the Spice Girls released their debut album, Sex and the City premiered on HBO (birthing Carrie Bradshaw), and Alicia Silverstone starred in the feel-good film Clueless. During the movie’s premiere, it grossed over $10 million and instantly earned a spot as a fashion girl-approved film. Since then, Silverstone’s character Cher Horowitz has been one of the most imitable ‘90s style icons. Therefore, it wasn’t a surprise when Lily Collins shared a Clueless-inspired outfit on her Instagram feed. She captioned the picture, “As if I wouldn’t try and recreate the moment…”

For the photo-op, Collins styled a cream sweater over a white button-down with a plaid miniskirt, white knee-high socks, and black loafers. The most important accessory for this look was, of course, the shopping bags, which were from Cartier. (Collins is an ambassador for the luxury jewelry label.) If you were wondering why she wore this particular outfit, it was because Collins participated in a live table reading of Clueless for Seth Rogen’s Netflix is A Joke Fest in Los Angeles. For the table read, she played the part of Cher and sat alongside Euphoria star Storm Reid (who read as Cher’s best friend Dionne), Mason Gooding (who read as Travis), and original cast member Breckin Meyer (who read as Paul Rudd’s character, Josh).

Silverstone As Cher in 1995:

Paramount Pictures/Getty Image

Collins Dressed As Cher:

Although Collins nailed the nostalgic Clueless vibes here, the uniform isn’t a typical look for the actor who prefers pantsuits, trench coats, and dresses. The actor recently wore a bright orange suit to LIVE with Kelly and Ryan and stunned in an all-white set by Gabriela Hearst for the Emily in Paris press day, for example. (Her on-screen character Emily would love the miniskirt ensemble though, as Emily often sports similar bottoms in the show.)

Whether you prefer a preppy style for your day-to-day look or want to dress up as Cher for Halloween come Oct. 31, the formula for a Clueless-inspired outfit is simple. First, wear a printed skirt, whether it be plaid or a diamond pattern, then style with a button-down shirt and a sweater vest (or cardigan). Knee-high socks and loafers are also must-have pieces. Ahead, shop Cher-approved garments to add to your wardrobe.