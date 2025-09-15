The 2025 Emmy Awards also doubled as date night for several couples, including Leighton Meester and Adam Brody. Brody is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for his role on the television show Nobody Wants This, and Meester joined him on the red carpet to show her support. Though Brody was the man of the hour, his wife’s look definitely stole the show. Styled with soft waves, her auburn hair was smooth and voluminous, with full, side-swept bangs. The ends of her hair also gently curved inward, framing her face. Hairstylist Clariss Rubenstein was behind the look, and she shared that the inspiration for the hairstyle was actually Meester’s dress. “Leighton’s Prada dress immediately evoked the timeless glamour of a 1950’s movie star,” Rubenstein shares. “I leaned into that essence, channeling a modern take on Brigitte Bardot with a look that felt both iconic and fresh.”

To create the look Rubenstein prepped Meester’s hair with “a generous amount” of Nexxus Medium Hold Volume Mousse before giving her a blowout using a round brush. Then, with a 1.5-inch curling iron, she curled each section and clipped them to set the style.

Getty Images

Once the clips were removed, Rubenstein misted the curls with Nexxus Comb Thru Flexible Hold Hairspray then blasted the roots with Nexxus Advanced Invisible Clean Dry Shampoo for additional volume and grip. After teasing the roots and lightly combing through the curls, Rubenstein smoothed any flyaways with Nexxus Slick Stick then locked in the style with another spray of Nexxus Comb Thru Flexible Hold Hairspray.

When it comes to creating perfect curls yourself, Rubenstein recommends one thing: patience. “After pin-curling, let them cool completely before letting them down — that’s how you lock in shape and bounce.” After all, it is the most important virtue.