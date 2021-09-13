Kourtney Kardashian Wore TikTok's Favorite Foundation To The 2021 VMAs

Kourtney Kardashian's 2021 MTV VMAs makeup perfectly epitomized the meaning of "natural glam." On Sunday, September 12, the Poosh founder and her boyfriend, Travis Barker, attended the coveted event together, making their official red carpet debut as a couple. While their step and repeat photos were undeniably iconic, hear us out: it's the Keeping Up With the Kardashian's alum glossy lips, fluttery lashes, and picture-perfect complexion that was the most captivating of all.

The star's longtime fashion stylist Dani Michelle helped her curate the perfect outfit for the occasion: a black leather Olivier Theyskens mini dress teamed with a matching Prada bag, strappy Manolo Blahnik heels, and Lorraine Schwartz earrings. As usual, she coordinated with Barker so that her all-black ensemble matched his spiky black suit.

To complement the edgy ensemble, celebrity makeup artist Rokael Lizama utilized just a handful of KVD Beauty products to define Kardashian's features. To achieve a fresh matte finish, he used the brand's TikTok-famous Good Apple Skin Perfecting Foundation Balm. After that, he reached for the Shade + Light Creme Contour Palette and ModCon Liquid-Gel Contour in Light-Medium and Medium-Tan for her contour and crease, then Everlasting Blush in Honeysuckle & Foxglove, blended for a custom flush of color.

After that, he moved on to the eyes, starting with the Dazzle Vegan Eyeshadow Stick in Electro Bolt and Hail Surge for eyeshadow, and then Super Pomade Vegan Eyeliner, Shadow & Brow Pigment in Medium Brown and Walnut for her eyeliner. He completed the look with the Planet Fanatic Eyeshadow Palette in the shades Dune Shift, Crater, Biomass for her crease, and Fault Line and Strata on her brow bone.

Noam Galai/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Out of all the products used, the brand’s Good Apple Skin-Perfecting Foundation reigns supreme. As dutiful beauty lovers likely recall, the formula was the talk of TikTok this past spring, loved for the way it offers high coverage without feeling heavy on the skin while simultaneously hydrating the skin with apple extract and sodium hyaluronate.

Makeup artist and social media star Mikayla Nogueira's review of the high-coverage hydrating formula went mega-viral just days after the foundation's March 12 launch. It inspired countless others to film themselves testing it out. These days, her video has amassed nearly three million "likes" and has undoubtedly spent tons of people racing to add it to their virtual shopping carts.

Keep scrolling to shop all of the KVD Beauty products Lizama used on Kardashian for the 2021 MTV VMAs.

