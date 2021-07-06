This Look From Kim Kardashian’s Italy Trip Might Be Her Best Hairstyle Ever

There’s something undeniably romantic about Italy in the summer: the heat, the history, the music, the wine. In between visits to 2,000-year-old Roman artifacts and three-star restaurants (and one precariously sexy trip to the Vatican), Kim Kardashian went full-on Fellini starlet in a series of over-the-top outfits with glamorous, coordinating makeup and hair. It seems like everyone’s following Kardashian’s Italian adventure, even those who don’t typically keep up, thanks to the re-assemblage of Kardashian’s OG glam squad for the trip: Chris Appleton on hair, and Mario Dedivanovic for makeup. But one look in particular, featuring the business woman’s romantic Italian bun, takes the cake — in this case, probably a tiramisù.

The bun, paired with a latex tortoiseshell archival dress from the ‘90s, was constructed by Appleton for the group’s visit to Rome’s famed Trevi Fountain, the site of La Dolce Vita’s most iconic scene which Appleton seems to reference in an Instagram caption. Pulled high on the crown of her head, loose, and artfully deconstructed, the bun’s beauty hinges on how carefree it looks with gently-curled tendrils strategically framing Kardashian’s face and falling to her exposed collarbone.

The photos immediately lit up the internet, as they so often do when coming from Kim, with commenters rushing to agree with Appleton and Dedivanovic who called the look their favorite from the entire trip.

Meanwhile, back on this side of the Atlantic, other stars must have also gotten the memo that high-gloss buns are the move of the moment. Selena Gomez, back to brunette and fresh off her hot new swimsuit collaboration, stepped out Friday night in a similar look: a high, loose bun with a center part and dangling, face-framing pieces. It added instant drama to her otherwise casual-chic H2O Fagerholt coordinated set.

GAMR/RACHPOOT / BACKGRID

While Appleton hasn’t shared exact details on what went into the bun, there are more than a few tricks and tools that make recreating the look easier than expected. Texture and grip are among the most important elements for building your own bun, which means just-washed hair will probably benefit from a texturizing spray or dry shampoo. Finger-comb the top of hair on either side of your part for I-just-threw-this-together-because-I’m-that-naturally-glam vibes but brush out the underside to keep it from veering sloppy. Once the bun is twisted into place, secure it with camouflaging pins (Goody’s Spin Pins are amazing and make pin placement a no-brainer), and gently tug on larger bun pieces to loosen them, making the bun itself larger and appear fuller.

Pull two pieces of hair out closest to your face and very briefly wrap them around a curling iron or wand, then blast the whole thing with a light-hold hairspray and some shine spray for extra gloss.

But a word to the wise: Wearing a bun this pretty and flirtatious might result in unintended consequences, such as late-night Vespa rides, near-constant dinner dates, and frequent invitations to the Riviera — wear at your own risk.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZRs editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.