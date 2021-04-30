The Kardashian-Jenner crew has experimented with countless head-turning beauty looks over the years, including but not limited to graphic makeup, outlandish hairstyles, and mind-bending manicures. Most recently, Kim Kardashian bleached her brows for a new photoshoot, reminding us that she’s the reigning queen of beauty transformations.

The 40-year-old KKW Beauty founder showed off her bleached brows via Instagram Stories in a series of short video clips. “Can you guess what the set vibes are today?” says Kardashian in the first clip with her dark brows slathered in white bleach. In the next video, she continues: “So it’s really cute guys, my bleached brows, I’m into it. Can’t wait to show you guys the final look.”

Lo and behold, in the next Story, the beauty mogul is shown in full glam, with a winged-out smokey eye, nude lips, and of course, bleach blonde eyebrows. Needless to say, it’ll be very interesting to see what campaign this makeup ends up being for, because based on Kardashian’s look alone, it’s bound to be incredible.

True to form, the reality star didn’t keep her bleached brows around for long. In fact, from the looks of her Instagram Stories, it seems like she dyed them back to brown only an hour or so later. Case in point: Shortly after her glam reveal, she posted a mirror selfie with her signature arches, along with the caption, “I’m back to dark already don’t worry.”

Kardashian tapped one of the family’s go-to makeup artists, Ariel Tejada, for this specific look — and clearly, he nailed it. Now, die-hard Kim K. fans will know this isn’t the first time Kardashian has experimented with bleach blonde brows. She also sported the fun look at Kylie Jenner’s 19th birthday party in 2014, and then again at the 2016 Met Gala.

Of course, Kardashian is far from the only celebrity to try the bleached brow trend. Stars like Betty’s Ajani Russell and You’s Victoria Pedretti have both given it a go, and so has Kristen Stewart. Russell, in particular, often rocks bleached brows, and as you can see below, she makes it look so cool and easy to wear.

What do you think? Would you try the bleached brow trend? Kardashian is making the case to try out the look for summer.