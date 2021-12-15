If You Like Kim Kardashian’s Luxe Hand Soap, You’ll Love These More Affordable Alternatives

No one would blame you if you were distracted by Kim Kardashian’s blue catsuit in her recent Instagram post announcing that she passed the baby bar exam, or even her massive concrete sink. Beauty and decor fanatics know that the real star of the scene in Kardashian’s bathroom, however, wasn’t either of those things. Rather, it was the luxury hand soap that peeked out from behind her on the counter — the minimal, brown and white bottles that sat to the left of the faucet.

Sure, it was a small detail in the very busy photo shoot. But it was a worthy one to notice for a few reasons. Upon close inspection, the entrepreneur’s hand soap appears to from be the Instagram-beloved Aesop brand — one of the OG status soaps as well as one of the most stylish on the market. The second eldest Kardashian sibling isn’t the only star to keep it in her home, either. Celebrities like Vanessa Hudgens and many more have been spotted with the brand in their spaces, as have renowned designers such as Jake Arnold. It’s also a well-known favorite of beauty editors around the world.

Sadly, though, it doesn’t come cheap. One bottle of the stylish soap is about $40 a pop — and Kardashian’s set, which looks to include both soap and lotion, likely cost her upwards of $100. That’s admittedly probably nothing to Kardashian; after all, she and Kanye reportedly spent millions to purchase and renovate the house itself. Still, it’s definitely on the pricier end of the spectrum when it comes to hand care, even in the world of beautiful soaps.

Fortunately, though, there are other options that will get you close to Kim K.’s luxurious look without the soaring price tags. Yes, the actual Aesop product is worth it; I’ve tried it myself many times, and am an avid and vocal fan. But not everyone can (or wants to) swing the $40 it demands — and if that’s the case for you, you’ll want to check out some of the more affordable dupes TZR has rounded up here. They’re not exact replicas, but they pack the same punch of pared-back style and beautiful scent with less of a hit to your budget. Shop them all, ahead.

