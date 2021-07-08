If you thought those colorful workout headbands that were ultra-popular in the ‘80s and ‘90s were long gone, well, think again. Case in point: Kendall Jenner is sporting the retro headband style courtesy of Alo Yoga, which can only mean the hair accessory trend is about to see a resurgence. The 25-year-old multi-hyphenate model is a spokesperson for the brand, and on Thursday, June 8, she shared a photo of herself wearing said workout headband on her Instagram Stories.

What’s more: Jenner paired the aerobic-style headband with a super-cute matching workout set, also from the brand. As you can see, the former reality star opted to wear the aqua-colored headband at the very front of her head with her hair down and subtly cascading over the fabric for a laidback feel. That being said, these headbands can be worn in endless different ways, including with all kinds of braids, high and low ponytails, and topknots. Additionally, they’re great because they’re soft and don’t put any added tension on your hair the way that some accessories do.

Alo’s Airlift Headband comes in an impressive range of colors — including green, purple, orange, and red — and it’s made with the brand’s signature double-knit Airlift fabric. It’s sleek, soft, and features a cinched detailing in the center for a little extra flair.

Suffice it to say, whether or not working out is your jam, you should take a page out of Jenner’s book and try the retro headband trend this summer. You can shop the exact one she’s wearing now for $18 on aloyoga.com.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.