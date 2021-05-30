Whether you’re a first-time yogi or a seasoned fitness guru, the right exercise clothes can make a world of difference when it comes to working out. Workout sets in particular make things particularly easy — and they tend to look stylish enough for post-gym engagements, too. Obviously, comfort and functionality should always be your priority when shopping for a workout set. Still, finding a comfy set that's easy to move in usually isn't too hard, so you'll still have plenty of room to take aesthetics into consideration, as well. The best workout sets included here are thoughtfully designed to keep you cool, comfortable, and mobile during your workout, and they also come in stylish designs that you’ll be excited to show off.

Of course, the best matching workout set for you will depend on your personal preferences and taste. Luckily, this edit includes plenty of variety, so whether you prefer sleek, minimalist workout clothes, bold prints and bright neons, or pretty pieces with dainty details, you’re sure to fall in love with at least one of the cute workout sets featured here. Most are conveniently sold in coordinating separates, which makes it easy to get the perfect fit from top to bottom.

Ready to meet your match? Then scroll on to shop the most stylish workout sets for the gym and beyond.

1. A Matching Workout Set With Cool, Lattice Details

Lattice-style cutouts adorn the ankles on the bottom of the leggings and the back of the sports bra that make up this matching, two-piece set. Both the longline bra and the high-rise leggings are made with a substantial, buttery-soft performance fabric that wicks away moisture and keeps its shape all day. The bra has a snug compression fit to minimize bounce, and the leggings are designed with a hidden pocket in the waistband with room for your smartphone or keys.

Available colors: 6

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X

2. A Comfy 2-Piece Set In A Subtle Camo Print

If you love the idea of a matching two-piece set, but prefer to workout in T-shirts rather than crop tops, tanks, or sports bras, this cute set might be just what you’re looking for. Both the stretchy V-neck tee and the moisture-wicking leggings come in an understated, black camo print — you’ll love wearing them together as a set, but both are versatile enough to mix and match with other pieces, as well. Plus, the leggings have a pocket at both the waistband and the hip for the ultimate convenience.

Available colors: 3 (top), 8 (leggings)

Available sizes: 1X — 3X

3. The Iconic Adidas Set That Can Be Mixed & Matched With Other Pieces

The beauty of adidas workout clothes is that any two pieces stamped with the brand’s iconic logo automatically feel like they’re a matching set. Case in point: the classic three-stripe leggings and the padded sports bra pictured above. The two pieces definitely look like they were made for each other, but this cropped hoodie or these shorts could easily be swapped in for an equally coordinated look. Plus, you can wear these leggings way beyond the gym.

Available styles (bra): 25

Available sizes (bra): XX-Small — 4X

Available styles (leggings): 28

Available sizes (leggings): XX-Small — X-Large

4. A Minimalist Workout Set That’s Also Great For Lounging Around The House

Comprising a cropped workout tank and high-waisted biker shorts, this two-piece set is made of a soft, stretchy, moisture-wicking compression fabric and has a seamless construction for a super-smooth fit. You’ll love wearing it for workouts, but both pieces — whether worn together or separately — are equally great for layering or lounging, as well.

Available colors/styles: 15

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

5. These Geometric Leggings With A Simple, Versatile Tank

If you love a workout outfit that coordinates rather than matches completely, this stylish set is for you. The vibrant, solid color of the jersey racerback tank is mirrored in the geometrical shapes adorning the capri leggings — the resulting look clearly goes together, but is still a bit more subtle than an all-over pattern on both pieces. Other design highlights include a high-low, tunic-length hemline on the tank, and a wide, high-rise waistband on the capris.

Available colors: 5

Available sizes: 1X — 5X

6. A Super-Cute Set For People Who Like Long Sleeves

Despite its remarkably affordable price, Amazon reviewers are super impressed by the fabric, fit, and overall quality of this seamless, two-piece set. Athleisure-chic details like thumbholes and dotted contouring throughout add a little something special, while the thick-but-stretchy compression fabric will keep you supported through even the toughest workouts. In addition to solid colors, this comes in lots of fun prints as well, like camo and geometric; it’s also sold in styles with unique details, like a criss-cross hem or cut-out accents on the top.

Available styles: 50

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

7. The Soft & Simple Yoga Set You’ll End Up Living In

This minimalist-chic set from Beyond Yoga lives up to the luxury athleisure brand’s reputation for making the comfiest, highest-quality workout clothes you’ll ever own. Both the high-waisted leggings and strappy cropped tank are made of a buttery-soft jersey fabric that feels completely luxurious. The tank has a built-in shelf bra and racerback straps with a keyhole cutout, while the leggings feature a wide, double-layered waistband with a medium compression fit. This is another one of those sets that you can wear way beyond the gym — try dressing it up with a denim jacket and booties for a cute, casual look.

Available colors (top): 17

Available colors (leggings): 19

Available sizes (top): X-Small — X-Large

Available sizes (leggings): XX-Small — 2XL

8. A Mesh-Accented Set That Looks Even Better From Behind

Both the leggings and sports bra in this show-stopping set are designed with angular cutouts overlaid with sheer mesh that’s been folded into intricate pleats. The result is absolutely gorgeous — and beyond its good looks, the set is also impressively high-quality for the price. Both pieces are crafted of a substantial, moisture-wicking performance fabric that’s been brushed for maximum softness. The bra has a high-neckline and longline silhouette, and the leggings have a wide, high-rise waistband with a pocket hidden inside.

Available colors: 4

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X

9. A 3-Piece Set That Comes With A Cropped Jacket, Too

If you want to turn heads, buy this sporty three-piece set. From the open back on the sports bra to the unique honeycomb texture of the fabric, everything about it feels stylish and bold. It even comes with a cropped, long-sleeved jacket/top with a zip-up front, but if you don’t care about that aspect, you can buy a two-piece set instead. Amazon reviewers are impressed by the quality of the set, noting that the seamless, compression fabric feels thick and supportive, but not too hot.

Available styles: 24

Available sizes: 0-2 — 8-10

10. A Pretty Matching Set With A Scalloped Trim

Who says workout clothes can’t be pretty and romantic? This sweet matching set certainly proves otherwise, with its dainty scalloped details and soft, sun-washed color options. Ideal for yoga and other low-impact workouts, the bra features criss-crossed straps that create a curved, keyhole cutout in the back, while the yoga leggings have a small pocket built into the inner waistband. Both pieces are made of an ultra-soft, mid-weight performance fabric that’s designed with maximum stretch, so they won’t restrict your movement.

Available colors: 7

Available sizes (bra): X-Small — X-Large

Available sizes (leggings): X-Small — 3X

11. A Monochromatic Workout Set That’s A Must For Hot Climates

When it comes to high-performance workout gear, UnderArmour really excels — from fabric to fit, their pieces are breathable, easy to move in, and often have smart design features to protect you from the elements. Such is the case with this racerback tank and these capri leggings from the brand’s HeatGear line. Designed to keep you cool and comfortable for workouts under the sun, both pieces are made with special performance fabrics that wick away moisture, dry exceptionally quickly, and are as lightweight and breathable as possible. Besides, how gorgeous is that burnt-orange color?