The Kardashian-Jenner clan's annual holiday bash is an extraordinary affair, marked by high-fashion, gorgeous glam, and — albeit sometimes unnoticed — epically good manicures. Take Kendall Jenner, for instance, who oh-so-casually wore a Carolina Herrera ball gown to the family event, teaming the dramatic silhouette with a sleek bun and dark eye makeup look. But the one detail you likely missed were her tortoiseshell nails. The model didn't spotlight the design on Instagram as she did her elegant dress, but now that her nail artist, Lisa Kon, shared images, it's deservedly making its rounds on social media.

The nail pro — whose clients also include Zendaya and Miranda Kerr — posted several up-close images of the supermodel's natural, almond french manicure, which feature a neutral base and tortoiseshell-patterned French tips that are equal parts elegant and trendy. "This nail design was a perfect match for her stunningly dramatic black dress from Carolina Herrera, which tapers to reveal her hourglass figure and then spread it out at her feet," said the pro in the caption of one of her Instagram posts. According to another, Kon utilized several different gel nail polish shades from her eponymous collection and two detail brushes to perfect the intricate tortoiseshell design.

Jenner’s Christmas manicure wasn’t exactly traditional, but nor was her black gown, which, in a way, looked more suited for the red carpet than it did Kourtney Kardashian's abode. But that’s not to say she was alone in getting all gussied up: Khloé Kardashian donned an embellished, floor-length Celia Kritharioti dress, while Kim Kardashian wore head-to-toe Balenciaga.

Kourtney Kardashian hasn’t shared any images of her complete Christmas Eve outfit, but she did tease a photo to her Instagram Story that showed a little bit of her red dress, along with her matching clutch and manicure.

@kourtneykardash

Similar to her younger sister, the Poosh founder went with a French manicure design, opting for red tips with a slightly metallic finish.

Obviously, the French manicure trend is here to stay — especially modern takes on the traditional technique.

“Nail art fans aren’t into natural, we’re into supernatural,” nail artist Miss Pop told TZR in an interview about the trend. “We want style, we want design, we want fabulous, and above all we want something unique that shows off our personality.”

Consider this proof that French manicures — especially unexpectedly unique ones — will continue to reign supreme in 2022. Bookmark Jenner’s latest mani for inspo on your next trip to the nail salon.