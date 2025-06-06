Just like the song of the summer that becomes inescapable, there’s typically a color trend that becomes oversaturated once August hits. Last year, butter yellow dominated fashion, accessories, and even beauty looks, specifically manicures. While the unassuming shade doesn’t scream summer in the way that tangerine orange, fiery coral, or sea blue does, its versatility is what made it so popular. Rich, creamy, and not too bold, the hue is essentially a neutral, and looks fresh when paired with light, airy crochet sets and linen dresses. But as we enter summer 2025, it appears the color is still going strong. Consider Hailey Bieber’s butter yellow nails your confirmation.

On June 5, the Rhode founder kicked off her daily Instagram Story with a mirror selfie captioned, “morning.” In the photo, Bieber standing in front of a clothing rack with shoes scattered on the floor. She’s wearing a white spaghetti strap tank, gray plaid bloomer-like boxer shorts, and a pair of cat-eye sunglasses. On the beauty front, her hair is pulled back into a slick bun and it appears like she has minimal makeup on. Of course, Bieber’s clutching her viral gray lip phone case, this time with a glossy butter yellow manicure. Her nails look like they’re mid length and filed into her favorite rounded almond shape.

@haileybieber

By the end of last summer, every popular nail art design, from French tips to half moons, was getting the butter yellow treatment. However, Bieber’s latest manicure certainty makes a case for keeping things simple by demonstrating that a solid nail color can pack a punch. And with the color getting Bieber’s seal of approval for 2025, it’s inevitably going to be everywhere (again) in the weeks to come.