Whether she’s rocking a Cruella-inspired two-toned look or putting her own spin on trendy Y2K baby braids, Kehlani never fails to pull out a show-stopping hair moment. As the summer season approaches, the singer revealed brand new curly hair highlights that put a sunny spin on her previously dark hair. The transformation may also be her own way of celebrating her forthcoming album, Blue Water Road, which will be released on April 29.

“27 in 4 days, new album in 9 days,” Kehlani captioned a sun-drenched selfie showing off her new highlights. Before she lightened things up, the singer’s hair was an inky shade of black. While she tends to savor slicked-back styles, she also often lets her natural curls do their thing, sometimes adding extensions for a more dramatic effect.

Kehlani’s colorist, Jess Gonzalez, shared about the singer’s new honey-colored highlights on her own Instagram. “Sun kissed @kehlani 💖🌞🌊 ,” she wrote in the caption. “After highlights I love using @milbonusa 5 step moisture treatment, it helps revitalize the hair and you get to take a booster home to keep up the treatment all month.”

The Milbon five-step system is designed to replenish moisture as well as leave hair looking shiny and vibrant, which is particularly helpful with color-treated hair. The steps include a primer, a foaming amino acid blend to nourish, a ceramide cream to saturate the hair with moisture, a moisture-sealing polymer treatment, a hyaluronic acid treatment, and a weekly booster to maintain the results.

While the system is only available in select salons, you can purchase Milbon’s Moisture Home Collection, which the brand suggests using in tandem with the salon products. The Moisture Collection features a shampoo, conditioner, and treatment mist.

To keep your curls looking as shiny and summer-ready as Kehlani’s, check out the Milbon Moisture products below.

