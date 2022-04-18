Katherine Schwarzenegger Wore The Comfiest Maternity Dress For A Church Service

Every year on Easter, it’s not unusual for one to run into the conundrum of how to dress for the occasion. It’s easy to look like an elaborately decorated pastel egg or a rare tropical flower, when the goal is actually gentle elegance. This year, Katherine Schwarzenegger’s floral dress for an Easter Sunday church service hit that sweet but not overly saccharine mark.

Schwarzenegger and husband Chris Pratt reportedly met up with her mother, Maria Shriver, ahead of the services in Santa Monica on April 17. Pratt’s son, Jack, and the couple’s daughter, Lyla, were also present. The spring holiday will be the last as a family of four, given that Schwarzenegger is pregnant with the couple’s second child.

That said, Schwarzenegger’s ensemble was, naturally, one that accommodated her bump. The sleeveless frock featured an empire waist and a delicate, green-and-purple floral pattern, which she paired with open-toe slides in creme, a matching cardigan, and Cuyana’s Double Loop shoulder bag in ‘Ecru.’ She wore her long tresses wavy, parted down the middle, and swept back behind her ears. The look was formal enough for church, but not overdone — Easter-appropriate, to be sure, with elements of casual, California chicness. (Given her West Coast roots, Schwarzenegger is an expert of the style.)

BACKGRID

During and outside of her pregnancies, Schwarzenegger seemingly loves to don floral prints. She’s been photographed in a handful of floral dresses over the last few years. And, after church on Sunday, she donned a similar style in pink and green in a carousel of photos she posted to her Instagram account. Both her church look and her Instagram outfit have the added value of wearability, as both are capable of transitioning to summer for a family barbecue or lunch al fresco with friends.

If you love Schwarzenegger’s exact first look, you’re in luck. The dress is available on Shopbop for $150. See it below, along several other similar, summer-ready floral styles that can easily suit a growing bump and beyond.

