For over 30 years, Kate Moss has been the epitome of effortless style and beauty. From her early days as the face of Calvin Klein to her recent walk down the 2024 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show runway, she’s never lost a single ounce of her supermodel super powers, so she must have at least a trick or two up her sleeve — or rather, in her makeup bag. Thankfully, she’s sharing it with the world so we can attempt to achieve her ageless appearance with ease. On Thursday, Jan. 23, the British fashion icon shared some of her biggest beauty secrets with Charlotte Tilbury, and the most surprising one was a hack using the brand’s bestselling lip liner. In fact, you might already own it.

As part of Tilbury’s Legendary for a Reason campaign, which highlights some of her most innovative and “un-dupable” products, Moss went through her makeup bag and explained a few of her must-haves and exactly how she uses them. Because the two have worked together for decades now, the British Beauty Council's Global Ambassador is quite well-versed with Tilbury’s entire line — in fact, she actually inspired a few items. That said, it’s not too surprising that her makeup stash is loaded with the brand’s bestsellers, including Lip Cheat in Pillow Talk. This popular pinky-nude lip pencil is a favorite for many, but Moss explains that it’s actually the way she achieves the most natural looking faux freckles.

"This is my favorite pencil," she says in the video posted to Instagram and YouTube. "I used to call it the pencil of youth. I used to have freckles when I was young, I don't anymore. But I used to be like, 'Charlotte, can I have the pencil of youth?' She'd just dot and then she’d like smudge it. I can't live without this one.” Pillow Talk may not be exactly the color you’d expect for freckles, but it totally works on fair complexions like Moss.’

To make the pencil even more multipurpose, she then uses it to line her lips for some natural definition before applying K.I.S.S.I.N.G lipstick in Nude Kate, a color that was developed after years of Tilbury mixing various concealers to give the supermodel that quintessential ‘90s nude. The rest of Moss’ full face includes Beautiful Skin Radiant Concealer and Unreal Sheer Glow Tint Hydrating Foundation Stick for a glowy base, Airbrush Flawless Finish for a cake-free blurred finish, and Exagger-Eyes Volume Mascara — which she says doesn’t budge even on late nights out.

If you happen to have coloring like Moss, this hack could give you similarly natural faux freckles — plus it pulls double duty as your lip liner. If not, you can still steal the idea by using any cool-toned nude lip pencil that’s just a shade or two deeper than your skin tone. Simply dot it on anywhere you’d naturally acquire a few freckles, then smudge slightly by gently dabbing with your finger and, voila, you’ve got a supermodel-approved youthful glow.