Royals: they’re just like us. Taking a brief break from her formal duties this weekend, the Duchess of Cambridge prepared for Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee ongoing celebrations in the most relatable, laid-back way — by baking cupcakes with her children for a Cardiff street party ahead of the family’s visit to the Welsh capital. As sensible as ever, Kate Middleton wore a gingham top in red with denim bottoms, which matched a backdrop of British flags, as well as the outfits of her children. (Charlotte wore two outfits, both in the pink-white-navy color scheme, while the boys were dressed in shades of blue.)

Middleton posted a photo montage of herself and her three children — Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4 — in what is assumed to be their kitchen, breaking eggs and mixing ingredients together to bake “cakes” for the weekend festivities. In the clip shared to the grid of the duke and duchess’ official account, Middleton donned an essential summer classic combo: a gingham-patterned top by John Lewis and high-waisted, denim bottoms. Her shirt was tucked into the light-wash jeans and featured a ruffled statement collar and puffed sleeves. For jewelry, she wore gold earrings with red stones in them and a matching pendant necklace.

For their visit to Cardiff Castle in Wales, the Cambridge family (minus Louis) and their entourage kept with the red and blue color scheme in coordinated navy and red-orange outfits. George and Charlotte mingled with the performers and crew who were preparing for a concert in celebration of the Jubilee.

With less than a month from Fourth of July weekend, the royals’ color palette, and Middleton’s casual gingham look in particular, may be striking a sartorial cord for you as an easy look for a summer picnic or barbecue. Unfortunately, Middleton’s exact red top is sold out. Ahead, you can find similar options, as well as an assortment of bottoms to recreate her full look.

