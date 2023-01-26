If you’re looking for some workout inspiration, you just found it in what seems to be Kate Hudson’s go-to wellness routine. On January 25, the Glass Onion actor and INBLOOM founder posted a series of photos on Instagram doing the Tracy Anderson Method, wherein a wooden staff is used to do various movements. In her Instagram caption, Hudson wrote, “Movement bubbles up some happy vibes … Try it … ” She also suggested making her Happy Vibe Smoothie afterwards using one of her INBLOOM supplements, the chocolate-flavored Clean Green Protein Powder, and other good-for-you ingredients like almond butter and oat milk. But back to the Tracy Anderson Method …

When you purchase Anderson’s MYMODE, it comes with a wooden staff, workout platform, a set of weights, and resistance bands. With the staff, you can do a countless number of movement algorithms, some of which Hudson demonstrates in her post. It enables you to work all kinds of muscles, including ones you probably didn’t even know you had. And Anderson recently launched MYMODE Elect, which gives you an even more customizable experience, as you can focus on purchasing select pieces of her workout equipment — ones that will best suit you — as oppsoed to an entire bundle.

For instance, if you want to add more weights to your workout regimen, you can get MYMODE Elect’s Hand & Band Bundle, which consists of two 3-lb. hand weights and four resistance bands. Or, if you want to focus more on upper body strength and an endless number of workout movements, her Staff & Puck Bundle may be a better fit for you. The staff goes into a staff socket in the multileveled platform box to give you a plethora of movement options. However, note that MYMODE Elect is a program for Anderson’s Online Studio + TA Live subscribers, and it includes content catered to each bundle.

To try out Hudson’s new wellness workout for yourself, you can check out MYMODE Elect bundles here. And if you want to up your post-workout smoothie game, ahead, you’ll find Hudson’s INBLOOM vegan chocolate supplement, too.