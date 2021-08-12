Kaley Cuoco Just Made A Strong Case For Blunt Bangs

There’s no denying that bangs are having a serious moment right now. Though there have certainly been notable bangs trends throughout history, the 2020s are shaping up to be a fringe-filled decade. Piecey, face-framing curtain bangs have become the ultimate cool-girl staple — stars like Kendall Jenner and Dua Lipa recently made the chop — but traditional, straight-across bangs will forever be a classic. Kaley Cuoco’s new blunt bangs just reaffirmed this fact, having just debuted on the set of her upcoming movie, Meet Cute.

The actor first teased her new style on her Instagram stories while talking about the release of HBO Max comic series Harley Quinn: The Animated Series: Eat. Bang! Kill. Tour, in which Cuoco voices the title character. With her long, blonde hair tied in a top knot, the actor surprised followers with her brand new bangs — blunt and falling just above her eyes.

The newly released photos from the set of Meet Cute (which also stars Pete Davidson), give fans a better look at her new style — Cuoco’s hair falls over her shoulders in all its long-layered glory, her bangs fluffed to perfection. She’s also wearing a yellow-and-white checkered dress, bright orange nails, and white tennis shoes, adding to the overall summery vibe.

MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Prior to her recent snip, Cuoco had been on the curtain bang train for a while; it can even be said that the Farah Fawcett-esque style she wore in the hit HBO Max series The Flight Attendant inspired one of many waves of the current curtain bangs trend. Cuoco has also opted for more daring styles over the years. In 2014, the star chopped her angular bob into a side-swept pixie cut, which she noted at the time brought out her “inner Peter Pan.”

Is it possible that blunt will usurp curtain as the dominant bangs trend? With the help of stars like Cuoco taking the plunge, certainly. But only time will tell.