This Is The Last Shoe You’d Expect Jennifer Lopez To Wear While On Vacation

Jennifer Lopez spent the past week celebrating her 52nd birthday in the Mediterranean, and her vacation outfits were all on point. She kicked off her birthday adventure with a bikini-clad Instagram post, which also marked her and Ben Affleck’s official couple debut, and later enjoyed a shopping trip in Capri. Aside from swimsuits, Lopez wore a variety of cute resort-ready looks that included casual dresses and fancy heels. In preparation for her strolls around town, however, she did pack some cobblestone-friendly footwear. Lopez wore a pair of flip-flop sandals for one of her last days of vacation. It was an unexpected choice given the singer’s affinity for designer wedges and stilettos, but the shoe choice reveals even J.Lo is on board with this poolside style. The Havaianas, which retails for only $26, complemented her cutout dress from Cult Gaia ($578).

J.Lo wore this high-meets-low summer look while spending the day in Portofino, Italy. For a few higher-end accessorized touches, she wore a pair of butterfly style Gucci sunnies and carried an oversized and embroidered tote bag. Once again, she sported her personalized “Ben” necklace around her neck, which she has been wearing nonstop. (The couple were inseparable on the trip — they hung out on Lopez’s private yacht and ate together in town.)

Cobra Team / BACKGRID

Lopez’s Cult Gaia dress ultimately elevated her flip-flops from poolside to Amalfi coast-appropriate. The midi number was also a textbook example of 2021’s unfaltering cutout trend. The revealing detail was a more wearable manifestation of the trend, however, since it only showed a hint of skin. It’s the perfect way for anyone to test drive this look without stepping completely outside of their comfort zone. Plus, when paired with shoes as affordable and laid-back as Lopez’s Havaianas, the look retains a casual vibe that’s quintessential to the summertime spirit.

If you’re in need of a summer outfit that channels the nonchalant elegance one might have while vacationing in the Italian Riviera, recreate the singer’s exact look. Start with effortless flip-flop sandals — TZR found a few pairs similar to Lopez’s, below — and slip into a summer dress with moderate cutouts.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.