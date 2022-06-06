Leave it to J.Lo to break traditional fashion rules in the most natural way. Such was the case at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards where Jennifer Lopez’s outfit consisted of a sultry leather vest and sleek black maxi skirt. While many of the attendees of the June 5 event braved the heat at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica in sherbet-colored mini skirts and dresses, Lopez (who was honored with the Generation Award that evening) opted for a look and materials that are typically more winter-appropriate — and pulled it all off without a hitch.

To be fair, the leather-clad ensemble offered plenty of ventilation for the warmer temps via ultra-sexy cutouts. The skirt featured a low rise in the back, showing off the actor’s svelte figure while the front of the vest was cut with a plunging neckline that hit just above the navel.

To let the ensemble take center stage, J.Lo kept her accessories minimal, opting for coordinating diamond-encrusted bracelet, necklace, and earrings and simple black leather clutch bag. Her hair was worn long and tousled in her signature perfectly imperfect beach waves.

Speaking of signature, the singer’s makeup also gave the people what they want — classic J.Lo. Lopez went for her go-to charcoal smoky eye and nude lip combo, complemented by her always sun-kissed, glowing skin that was bronzed and highlighted to perfection.

Earlier in the day, J.Lo posted a video of her prepping for the big night in the best way she knows how: with a bubble bath. In the post, the singer is pictured makeup-free, hair pulled up (save for her long curtain bangs), wearing only a pair of gold hoops and her engagement ring from Ben Affleck ... and her iPhone. “Happiness is a long hot bubble bath (even if you have to take a quick call). See you later @mtv!” read her caption.

It seems the self-care ritual worked its magic as J.Lo arrived looking fresh, happy, and relaxed on the red carpet Sunday evening, ready to accept the big award of the night, which "celebrates beloved actors whose diverse contributions to both film and television have turned them into household names."

With iconic red carpet moments that include the green Versace dress worn to the 2000 Grammy Awards to the mint green one-shoulder Valentino gown worn to the 2003 Oscars, it’s safe to say the triple-threat performer has contributed plenty to the fashion world as well.