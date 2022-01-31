Jennifer Lopez’s Brown Jacket Will Resonate With Minimalist Dressers

Jennifer Lopez has an impressive outerwear collection that consists of lavish bold coats, the season’s buzziest puffers, and everyday trenches. The singer adores a blend of high-and-low jackets, too, which she can style into her street style looks. (That’s why her affordable ensembles can sometimes feel so relatable.) In addition to owning pieces from the likes of Dior and Valentino, Lopez loves getting her outerwear from places like Aritzia and & Other Stories. In fact, Lopez wore a bomber jacket from & Other Stories recently, thereby solidifying her love for the label.

For a visit to a dance studio in Los Angeles, Lopez wore a laid-back fit, which consisted of a bomber jacket, gray sweatpants, and Nike Air Jordan sneakers. Instead of your typical pitch-black bomber style, the stylish singer opted for one in a brown shade. (The neutral hue is Lopez’s favorite color for the colder season, as she’s worn multiple brown ensembles.) The outerwear stole the spotlight in her look as it was an elegant wear-everyday staple (and it was moderately priced at $149). She already proved that the piece works with sweats and you can most definitely style a bomber with jeans or even skirts come spring.

Vasquez / BACKGRID

If you fell in love with Lopez’s & Other Stories number, shop her exact jacket below. You’ll want to hurry as it’s low in stock. Should you not be able to find your size, not to worry as there is an identical option from Aritzia. Plus, if you’re interested in lighter-hued options there are two other bombers to consider: an olive tone one from The Frankie Shop and cozy shearling number from Loro Piana. All of these non-black jackets are the perfect cool-girl piece to add that subtle edgy and relaxed flair to any outfit.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.