This Is The Summer Dress Jennifer Lopez Loves To Take Selfies In

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are enjoying summer to the fullest. After vacationing together in Montana earlier this month, the pair were reunited in Miami, Florida on May 23. Excited fans are even calling them Bennifer 2.0. For the meetup, Lopez wore a blue sundress with shoulder ties and she was briefly spotted taking selfies on her balcony. (J.Lo has yet to post any of the photos she took on her social media accounts.) Since the frock, which gave off Nap Dress vibes, had a relaxed fit, Lopez, too, kept her accessories toned down. She wore a simple pair of gold hoop earrings, a forever go-to jewelry piece for the star.

Though the breezy dress seemed like an ordinary vacation number, it did tap into a few of Summer 2021’s leading romantic dress trends. Pretty pastels (think soft yellows, subtle lavenders, and blues as light as Lopez’s dress) as well as dresses with lengthy, flowing silhouettes are expected to be super popular this season. Designer Cecile Bahnsen sprinkled in puff-sleeved, free-flowing maxi dresses during her eponymous line’s summer showing while Altuzarra introduced many billowing options that make for ideal summer sundresses. Lastly, the trend of romantic dresses can’t be discussed without mentioning the major influence Netflix’s Bridgerton had on spring and summer fashion.

(+) VEM/miamipixx/BACKGRID (+) VEM/miamipixx / BACKGRID INFO 1/2

With her blue dress and revived friendship with Affleck, Lopez has clearly endorsed a love-inspired aesthetic for the summer. According to a source who spoke to E! News, Lopez was overjoyed to spend time with the actor. “She had a big smile on her face and was twirling in her loose summer dress,” said the witness.

If you also hope to spend your summer days twirling about in a long sundress, there are ample options on the market that emulate a dreamy, fairy-tale fantasy. While the label behind Lopez’s exact maxi dress remains unknown, TZR hunted down some similar options with shoulder ties and flowing hems for you ahead. Style the dresses with subtle touches of sparkle — like Lopez’s hoops — and the summer sandals of your choice for an optimistic, romance-beckoning energy.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.