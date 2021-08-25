You Need Jennifer Garner’s Effortless Dress For Labor Day Weekend

Labor Day Weekend is in two weeks and it might be your last chance to wear cool, breezy dresses before summer officially ends. The holiday is often filled with final summer hurrahs at the pool or park and backyard parties with families and friends. Before you partake in the festivities, you’ll need to find that effortless outfit you can slip into for pictures. Enter Jennifer Garner and her white stripe dress, which would make for the perfect LDW look. The flowing number was a bit unusual for the actor, as Garner typically gravitates towards her signature athleisure outfits while she runs errands. However on this day, it seemed she wanted to trade in her leggings and workout sneakers for an easy dress styled with more fashion-forward kicks.

On Aug. 24, Garner walked down the streets of Los Angeles while wearing a collared, cap-sleeve shirtdress. The summertime number hit at the ankles and billowed out behind her with each step. In typical Garner fashion, she styled the look with her favorite pair of Celine sneakers. Instead of bothering with a handbag, the actor chose to keep all her belongings tucked into one arm while her other hand held onto her phone. Faint vertical stripes broke up the bright white of her dress. For those with LDW on their minds, you’ll immediately think of how appropriate this dress would be for your weekend activities. The comfy ensemble can be worn with any shoe and takes less than a second to pull on — shirtdresses like Garner’s are easy to slip in and out of. If you do want to elevate the outfit, you can wear heels and carry a statement bag. Then for days when you’re running around town, sneakers are the preferable choice.

Boaz / BACKGRID

Though the brand of Garner’s exact dress has yet to be identified, there are plenty of other breezy options on the market to shop right now. A white dress, especially one like Garner’s, is a staple you should have in your wardrobe. If you’re wondering how to take this piece well into fall, style it with your favorite pair of mid-calf boots and layer on a transitional coat. Shop similar dresses, below.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.