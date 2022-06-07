Jennifer Garner Shared A Twist On The Paloma Cocktail We’ll Be Recreating All Summer

When you’re craving a cold drink or serving a thirsty crowd in the summer, it’s hard to beat the refreshing Mexican cocktail, the Paloma. Made with tequila, lime juice, and grapefruit soda, its traditional recipe is the perfect mix of light, summery, and effervescent. That’s not to say, however, that new takes on the classic aren’t worth trying. Just check out Jennifer Garner’s Paloma recipe for proof of that — it takes the usual ingredients and provides an unexpected twist sure to add some fun to your poolside hangs or summer parties.

The actor shared the recipe — dubbed the “Shave Ice Paloma” — in an Instagram post on June 6, in a promotion for KitchenAid’s Shave Ice Attachment. And yes, there were many elements you’d expect in the tutorial: grapefruit juice, tequila, and lime juice. That said, Garner’s recipe continues on with some surprising adjustments.

First up? The 50-year-old created homemade rosemary simple syrup to add in. It’s a surprisingly easy addition that involves sugar, water, and fresh chopped rosemary. According to Garner’s instructions, you can simply add all three ingredients to a pot, bring to a simmer until all sugar is dissolved, strain, and let cool completely.

But perhaps the best, most surprising twist on the Paloma recipe that Garner implements? The fact that it features shave ice, which will undoubtedly be a lifesaver on sweltering summer days. In her version, this calls for the aforementioned KitchenAid attachment, which can be affixed to your stand mixer. (As a side note, there are plenty of other shave ice machines you can use to make this at home.) Once you’ve done that, combine your juices and syrup in an ice mold and freeze. After that, all that’s left is to add the frozen mixture to the attachment to create your shave ice base; pour tequila over top, float with club soda, and serve.

“I’m gonna be honest with you, this is the best thing I’ve ever made,” said Garner after a taste test. And while we haven’t had a chance to try it just yet, we have to agree that it looks incredible. Ahead, a few Paloma essentials so you can add this take to your go-to summer cocktail list.

