It’s been a minute since Jennifer Aniston’s sartorial prowess has popped up on our Instagram timelines — she’s kept a low profile ever since the 2024 award season circuit. However, now that the Hollywood set is promoting their TV shows for Emmy Award consideration, Aniston’s timeless attire has graced our screens once again. On June 2, while vying for another Emmy win (or two) for Apple TV+’s The Morning Show, Aniston stunned in a red floral midi dress from Reformation — a ‘90s-inspired number that gave off major Rachel Green vibes (IYKYK).

At Paramount Studios in L.A., Aniston reunited with a few of her The Morning Show costars at a “For Your Consideration” panel, where they discussed the cliffhangers of Season 3, their dynamic as a cast, and what’s next for the newsroom drama. Before she took center stage, Aniston offered photographers a few shots of her OOTD, which featured summer-ready staples straight out of her Friends character’s enviable wardrobe. For starters, the fashion muse slipped on a red and burgundy floral dress from Reformation, embellished with a chic sweetheart neckline and a peek-a-boo slit at the front. The monochromatic burgundy theme continued onto Aniston’s matching accessories, including a pair of pointy ankle-strap pumps and a pear-shaped pendant necklace. From there, the Golden Globe-winning actor rounded out her promo-related look with classic gold hoop earrings, various mismatched chunky rings, and two stacked gold bracelets — one in a sharp geometric shape and the other adorned with a sleek circular knot.

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

While you might be used to seeing Aniston in red carpet-ready ensembles from ateliers like Celine and Versace, elevated midi dresses from Reformation are her go-tos for daytime soirées. In April, Aniston shared a close-up of another Reformation piece with her 45 million Instagram followers. While posing her car, the Friends star styled a black, white, and green floral midi dress in a similar silhouette as her latest Reformation pick. It appeared to have the same sweetheart neckline and ultra-skinny spaghetti straps, making it another must-copy for summer.

All this to say? Keep an eye on Aniston’s street style for another Reformation moment or two this season. In the meantime, add her most recent outfit to your own rotation with the curated edit below. And hurry, because her exact midi is still available to shop — for now, that is.