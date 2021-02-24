So many celebrities are launching brands of their own, it makes sense that there'd start to be some common threads among them. The latest seems to be one we can get on board with — affordability. Said low price point is one of the first things that will catch your eye about Jada Pinkett Smith's new brand, Hey Humans, the second being the considered sustainability factor. And, though Pinkett Smith is the primary face of the brand, creating Hey Humans was a family affair that also involved her husband and children — Will, Jaden, and Willow. The newly launched brand was created in partnership with beauty incubator, Maesa. (The company is also behind TPH By Taraji and Priyanka Chopra's brand new hair collection, Anomaly. All three labels are available at Target.)

As co-founder and creative director, Pinkett Smith told WWD in a Feb 22 interview that the brand had been in the works for a year, calling it a "'personal intersection' between her love for products and her family’s focus on environmental sustainability." Like so many others, Pinkett Smith describes her relationship to personal care products as one that represents "self-love." She explained to WWD that, "The products I use, like many other consumers, are an expression of my personal-care routine. My kids have continuously educated me around effective sustainable solutions and the ways in which we as a family can participate in that process."

Courtesy of Hey Humans

Hey Humans is launching with a tightly curated selection of everyday essentials: body wash, body lotion, deodorant, and toothpaste (which comes with or without fluoride). The body washes, body lotions, and deodorants are offered in a variety of delicious-sounding flavors like Apple Matcha, Coconut Mint, Banana Aloe, Rosewater Ginger, Cedarwood Sage, and Lavender Vanilla.

