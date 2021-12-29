Jada Pinkett-Smith Just Put An Inspiring Spin On Her Hair Loss

It’s no secret that a person’s relationship to their hair can be complex, especially for women. Experiencing hair loss, for whatever reason, can be a difficult and emotional thing to grapple with, but Jada Pinkett Smith has found a way to put a positive spin on it. The 50-year-old actor and Red Table Talk host has been rocking short hairstyles since the ‘90s, but only recently revealed her struggle with alopecia, an autoimmune disease that causes hair loss.

Pinkett Smith has continued to be open about her experience with alopecia on her talk show, but this week, she shared a vulnerable update via Instagram. In a video clip, she touches a new bald spot and says, "Now at this point, I can only laugh. Y'all know I've been struggling with alopecia and just all of a sudden one day, look at this line right here. Look at that."

She continues: "So it just showed up like that and this is going to be a little bit more difficult for me to hide. So I thought I'd just share it so y'all are not asking any questions." But of course, Pinkett Smith isn’t going to let this new hair loss get her down — in fact, she’s going to make the very best out of the situation. "You know mama's going to put some rhinestones in there,” she says. “I'm going to make me a little crown. That's what mama's going to do," she said.

Though she already has a buzzcut, Pinkett Smith wrote in the caption that this new bald spot might just prompt her to shave her head completely. “Mama’s gonna have to take it down to the scalp so nobody thinks she got brain surgery or something😜,” she says. “Me and this alopecia are going to be friends…period!😆”

The clip has garnered over 1.6 million views along with supportive comments from followers. The star will undoubtedly look stunning in whatever hairstyle — or lack thereof — she chooses, but even importantly, she’ll be inspiring people along the way.