H&M Collaborates With Jane Fonda On The Launch Of Its New “Movewear” Brand

You’ve probably never thought of H&M as a store with limited offerings to shop from, but on Aug. 4, the retailer is expanding its massive selection of products even more. Its latest drop? H&M Move, a new brand that aims to “democratize sportswear and get the whole world moving” through what it calls “stylish and functionable ‘movewear.’” And it’s not messing around: The brand tapped fitness icon and activist Jane Fonda, as well as renowned choreographer JaQuel Knight, to front the campaign and help further the label’s mission.

“H&M Move is a movement brand,” said Simon Brown, General Manager of H&M Move, in a press release. “We're here to celebrate movement and invite the world to move. Removing barriers to sport is very much at the heart of our purpose, starting with democratizing sports apparel.”

In order to do that, a large edit of men’s and women’s fitness apparel is soon to hit stores with a variety of Move Essentials, as well as the H&M Move Monogram Collection (the latter of which you can see on Fonda and Knight in the campaign). With the line, the brand is introducing four exclusive materials designed to help users move better, including DryMove™ for moisture-wicking, ShapeMove™ for support, SoftMove™ for comfort, and StormMove™ for weather protection.

Courtesy of H&M Move

Both Fonda and Knight demonstrate H&M Move’s philosophy through the campaign, and agree that it was an important part in their decision to collaborate with the brand for the launch. “I've spent a lot of my own life getting people to move and was naturally drawn to the mission of H&M Move to get the whole world moving. I also really liked their philosophy of ‘movewear’ over ‘sportswear,’” said Fonda in a statement. “To me, it's not about sports or being the most athletic. It's about giving your body the kind of movement it needs to stay healthy so it can take care of you.”

Knight shares a similar sentiment in the press release. “Collaborating with H&M Move felt like a great opportunity to further my personal mission to break down the barriers to movement and get the world moving and dancing. Together, we're creating a new precedent when it comes to sport and showing that there's no subscription needed to move.”

(+) Courtesy of H&M Move (+) Courtesy of H&M Move INFO 1/2

H&M Move officially drops Aug. 4, and will be available in 2,500 stores worldwide and on hm.com/move. Until then, you can check out the campaign video featuring Fonda and Knight on YouTube to get inspired.