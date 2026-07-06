Ask any millennial their first fragrance, and odds are they’ll say a Bath & Body Works body mist. Even Y2K icons like Hilary Duff are part of this collective experience. “Bath & Body Works was [a] place I first went to when I could start buying products of my own,” Duff tells The Zoe Report while curled up in an armchair in a suite at the Austin Proper Hotel.

It’s fitting, then, that the two cornerstones of early aughts teen culture are finally linking up. Duff is the face of the brand’s new Fruit Fusion collection, a range of hydrating body care and perfume mists available in four juicy scents: Watermelon Whirl, Berry Bliss, Tangerine Twirl, and Banana Blend. While the fruity fragrances channel the familiar playfulness of that era (the perfume mists and lip oils come with charms), the packaging and textures of the body lotions and butters are modern and new.

This merging of past and present is very much on par with how Duff is spending this summer. The actor and singer just kicked off her first world tour in 19 years in support of her sixth album, Luck... or Something. New songs that cover romantic and platonic relationships in your 30s like “Mature,” “Roommates,” and “Weather for Tennis” are slated between with millennial anthems like “Come Clean” and “What Dreams Are Made Of” from The Lizzie McGuire Movie. During wardrobe changes, montages of Duff’s career trajectory, along with clips of her current life with husband Matthew Koma and four children, play on the video screens.

“I feel like it [the collection] was really fitting with my life and everything that I'm doing right now,” Duff shares. “It feels really big, entering into the [music] space that I haven’t been in for a long time. So I loved the products. I’m at a point where, you know, I need to be hydrated because I deal with dry skin, and I loved the formulations.”

Ahead, Duff shares her go-to scent combo, how she practices self-care on tour, and the trials and tribulations of your 30s.

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On How She Wears The Fruit Fusion Collection

“[The scents] make me feel energized, which is great, because I have four kids. Yes, so it’s nice to start my day, or my shower, with something that feels bright and happy. My favorites are Banana Blend and Tangerine Twirl, and I like to mix them together so they’re layered. The lip oils are really cute too. I’m obsessed with anything that clips onto my bag and the charms, but I’m also wearing them onstage every night, too.”

On How She Practices Self-Care On Tour

“It’s hard on tour. You get inside the venue, and you’re like, ‘Please have good shower,’ but I think something that’s comforting is having products with me that I know I like. I’m lucky to have a team that makes sure that I’m surrounded by things that are comforting to me, like having my shampoo and conditioner that I have from home in the shower, and then just sticking to my beauty regime. I have to travel with the things that are tried and true and find a way to build somewhat of a normal routine on the road, even though I’m in a different city every night and I’m traveling on a bus. Of course, it’s not as comfortable as being home, of course, but it’s going to be great memories. Also, taking care of my diet and what I’m drinking, because it all starts with what you put in your body.”

On Revisiting Y2K Trends

“I'm really into the chain belts right now. I love that chain belts are giving nostalgia, but they're also like super chic. I love them with a long, kind of tight dress that kind of flows at the bottom, I love them with a jort or a baggy jean. I don’t think I’d get bangs again. Nothing will send me more into a depressive episode than two weeks after getting bangs and then questioning what did I do? Having bangs was my Y2K, and I tended to split line in the center, which I wouldn’t recommend. So that’s trend I wouldn’t lean into, unless it was like a very big, like bubble bang. That could be cute. I also wouldn’t go back to heavy eyeliner. It’s just not for me anymore unless it was for a cool editorial shoot.”

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On Being Open & Vulnerable In Her Return To Music

“I feel like there's an acceptance that starts to happen where the things that you carry still have the weight but not the shame. One thing that helped me be so vulnerable and honest is the friend circle that I have, and a lot of the same topics coming up in that friend circle, and me being like, ‘This can't just be exclusive to me and my friend circle; these are things that everybody must be dealing with.’

“The other thing that was important to me was to share the times that aren't good, and also trying to get the point across that they're not forever, but they're blips in time. Being 38 years old, there's been a whole life of figuring out that ‘Oh, this moment can just be like a snapshot and not forever.’ It goes high and it goes low, and honoring those things, and knowing that you can get to the other side of them is like a badge. It's almost like getting your period, you know? It is like a cycle.

“Also, being a woman and getting to have all of those facets is such a pleasure. I love to talk about how hard it is being female and being the ones who have the babies, or the pressure to have the babies, or to have the body, or to our bodies failing, or pressure in our relationship, or whatever it may be. It's an honor to be able to have so many levels and to be able to navigate your shift and do all of these super impressive things. I'm raising daughters, and I want to be the person who is openly vulnerable about the journey.”

Shop The Fruit Fusion Collection