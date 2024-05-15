Over her decades in the spotlight, Halle Berry’s honed her ability to pair beauty looks with event themes. Her choices are always inspired and appropriate, and more often than not, infused with a personal twist for a bit of self-expression. For a special appearance at TIME 100-sponsored panel focusing on women’s health, Berry’s half-up hair struck a brilliant balance between businesslike and classic bombshell. There’s no denying the voluminous style’s sultry feel — a Berry signature, of course — but its polished structure makes it a smart choice for the serious occasion.

Berry was named one of TIME Magazine’s top 100 voices in the health sector, honored for her dedication to advocating for advancements in women’s care with a focus on treatments for those post-menopause and in mid-life. Accordingly, she was invited to New York for a dedicated panel discussion on the issue on May 14. Her sharp blazer-skirt set is just formal enough, with a plunging neckline for a bit of fun. That smart-sultry combination is reflected in her half-up hairstyle, which features a bit of retro-inspired volume through the crown and some gently tousled texture all over. Finally, the partially pulled-back style is fastened by a cluster of hidden bobby pins, giving the illusion that it’s secured by nothing at all.

The style works especially well with her long, tapered curtain bangs, which have become something of a signature for Berry in recent years. They frame her face and help create extra flow and texture through the front of her half-up look. On Instagram, Berry shared that her hair for the panel comes courtesy of celebrity pro Sara Seward, who’s worked with the star several times before in the past — who could forget the curly, asymmetric bob Seward crafted for the 2023 Oscars?

The pair seem to have a knack for modernizing vintage hairstyles when they team up, and Berry’s TIME 100 look is the ultimate example. The teased volume through the crown might scream ‘60s, but the trendy bangs and twisted back are pure 2024. Once again, Berry proves why she’s such a perennial beauty icon.