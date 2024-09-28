When Halle Berry burst onto the scene in 1991, she made headlines for her top-tier acting chops, but also her striking red carpet attire. She was never one to turn down a sheer gown, a plunging neckline, or even a whale tail moment (remember her pink matching set at the 2000 MTV Movie Awards?). Now, instead of toning down the sultry factor, the 58-year-old has actually been cranking it up a notch. Over the last 10 years, Berry has defied societal standards and sported even spicier pieces than her younger self. And if her latest looks prove anything, it’s that her sartorial prowess is only getting better with age.

If you keep tabs on Berry’s numerous red carpet appearances, you know her sheer outfits are some of the boldest in Hollywood. Most recently, in August 2024, she arrived at The Union premiere in a see-through lingerie set from Italian label, La Perla (more on that later). Back in 2017, the Oscar winner bridged the gap between sexy and refined in a transparent floral gown from Elie Saab at the world premiere of Kingsman: The Golden Circle. Her penchant for sheer looks isn’t reserved for press-related events. Berry also gravitates toward them for her award season rotation. At the 2019 Golden Globe Awards, the Catwoman star looked radiant in a raspberry-colored gown with sheer paneling courtesy of Zuhair Murad Fall 2018 Couture. Two years prior, she brought her favorite trend to the Met Gala via a black-and-gold jumpsuit from Atelier Versace.

But wait — that’s not all. Berry’s best style moments expand far beyond the sheer sector. Keep scrolling for her most notable numbers so far.

Emmy Awards, 2000

Before winning her first Emmy Award for Lead Actress in a Miniseries or Movie, Berry showcased her black tulle ballgown and its strapless sheer bodice.

MTV Movie Awards, 2000

Berry’s beaded fringe crop top and matching mini skirt would’ve been totally on-trend today, all because of her eye-catching whale tail moment.

Academy Awards, 2002

At the 2002 Oscars, Berry made history as the first Black woman to win an Oscar for Best Actress. For the monumental occasion, the actor chose a gorgeous Elie Saab gown, which featured a sheer, floral-embellished bodice and a heavily-draped satin skirt.

Golden Globe Awards, 2003

Berry gave off major Cinderella energy in a baby blue mermaid gown and a complementary shawl, which flowed behind her as she walked.

Golden Globe Awards, 2005

By 2005, Berry was already a red carpet pro. For proof, here’s the ruffled one-shoulder Versace gown she donned for the Golden Globes that year.

People’s Choice Awards, 2007

At the 2007 People’s Choice Awards, Berry took a more laidback approach with a metallic gold mini dress with matching peep-toe mules.

Academy Awards, 2011

The fashion muse doesn’t wear rhinestones very often, but when she does, Berry pulls out all the stops. See the shimmery tulle Marchesa gown she wore to the 2011 Oscars.

Emmy Awards, 2014

For the 2014 Emmy Awards, Berry sourced a dusty rose halter-neck gown from Elie Saab — one of her go-to ateliers for red carpet soirées.

Met Gala, 2017

While Berry usually opts for body-hugging mermaid gowns on the red carpet, at the 2017 Met Gala, she stunned in a see-through Atelier Versace jumpsuit. With a voluminous train, reflective gold decorations, and a high neck, Berry’s custom creation aligned perfectly with the Rei Kawakubo / Commes des Garçons: Art of the In-Between theme.

Kingsman: The Golden Circle Premiere, 2017

Berry’s Elie Saab gown at the Kingsman: The Golden Circle premiere proves she can pull off any silhouette — even a halter-neck bodysuit with a sheer polka-dot overlay.

Golden Globe Awards, 2018

In the past, Berry’s only styled floor-length gowns for the Golden Globes. But in 2018, she turned heads in a Zuhair Murad LBD, which was sheer from top to bottom.

NAACP Image Awards, 2018

This black-and-red Reem Acra Fall 2016 gown went viral at the 2018 NAACP Image Awards for multiple reasons: the completely transparent skirt and the sparkly lace train.

Golden Globe Awards, 2019

Inside the Beverly Hilton Hotel at the 2019 Golden Globes, Berry posed for photographers in the aforementioned raspberry Zuhair Murad Fall 2018 Couture gown. The bustled skirt made the sheer paneling feel elevated.

Jimmy Kimmel Live, 2021

Before her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Berry waved to the paparazzi in a plunging robe overtop a fringed mini skirt. The snake-inspired leather belt kept her billowy topper closed.

Academy Awards, 2023

Berry has an affinity for elongated slits, so it comes as no surprise that she chose this floral-embellished Tamara Ralph gown for the 2023 Academy Awards.

Michael Kors Show, 2023

Alongside longtime Michael Kors enthusiasts like Blake Lively, Olivia Wilde, Ellen Pompeo, and Vanessa Hudgens (to name a few), Berry stood out thanks to her V-neck LBD, which spotlighted thigh-high slits. Her knee-high boots gave her OOTD an even spicier finish.

The Union L.A. Premiere, 2024

At the Los Angeles premiere of her latest Netflix film, The Union, all eyes went to Berry in a see-through two-piece from La Perla. Complete with a lace-embellished bodysuit and a coordinating midi skirt, the all-black duo was one of her sultriest selections to date.