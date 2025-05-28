In 2025 there are celebrity brands a plenty, but few are as influential as Hailey Bieber’s Rhode line of skin care essentials and hybrid makeup products. In the three years since it launched, the brand has become a mainstay in the routines of beauty editors, celebrities, and content creators alike. What’s more, Bieber’s tutorials, featuring fan-favorites like the Glazing Milk and Pocket Blush, have kick-started viral beauty trends that have turned into defining looks of the 2020s thus far. “Glazed Donut Skin,” anyone? So it’s not surprising that Bieber has expansion on her mind, announcing last week that Rhode is hitting physical and virtual Sephora shelves this fall. However, this period of growth doesn’t end at a partnership with its first beauty retailer. On May 28, e.l.f. Beauty has announced it’s acquiring Rhode in a monumental $1 billion deal.

According to details of the deal in a press release from e.l.f., it’s comprised of $800 million of consideration payable at closing in a combination of cash and stock, subject to customary adjustments, and an additional potential earnout consideration of $200 million based on the future growth of the brand over a three-year timeframe. Under the new ownership, Bieber will continue her role as founder and will also serve as Rhode’s Chief Creative Officer and Head of Innovation, where she’ll oversee creative, product innovation, and marketing. She’ll also take on the role of Strategic Advisor to the combined companies.

Courtesy of Yana Yatsuk/e.l.f. Beauty

“We can’t wait to bring Rhode to more faces, places, and spaces. From day one, my vision for Rhode has been to make essential skin care and hybrid makeup you can use every day,” Bieber said in a statement. “Just three years into this journey, our partnership with e.l.f. Beauty marks an incredible opportunity to elevate and accelerate our ability to reach more of our community with even more innovative products and widen our distribution globally. As I continue as Founder and step into an expanded role of Chief Creative Officer and Head of Innovation, I look forward to leading the brand into this exciting new chapter of possibilities alongside my co-founders Michael D. Ratner and Lauren Ratner, who have helped bring my vision to life from the start.”

E.l.f. Beauty Chairman and CEO Tarang Amin adds, “E.l.f. Beauty found a like-minded disruptor in Rhode. Rhode further diversifies our portfolio with a fast-growing brand that makes the best of prestige accessible. We are excited by Rhode’s ability to break beauty barriers, fully aligning with e.l.f. Beauty’s vision to create a different kind of company. Rhode is a beautiful brand that we believe is ready for rocketship growth.”

Along with Rhode and its namesake brand, e.l.f. Beauty also counts Keys Soulcare, Naturium, and Well People among its properties. The common through-line? They’re all are disrupting their respective categories in their own unique way.