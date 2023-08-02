If you are looking to plan an end-of-summer, pre-fall getaway, Gwyneth Paltrow has the perfect place for you: her house. Yes, the goop founder announced she’s listing a one-night stay at the guesthouse on her picturesque Montecito property on Airbnb (for free!) for one lucky person and a plus-one, all in the name of building community.

“Loneliness is a human condition, but in the past few years, increased isolation and our lack of community has made our lives even more fragmented,” says Paltrow in an August 1 Instagram post. “@airbnb had the brilliant idea of doing something to make the world a little less lonely, which is why I’m inviting you to come stay at my Montecito guesthouse for a night. While we may begin as strangers, I hope we’ll find connections and commonalities over a delicious meal. Lay by the pool, go on one of my favorite hikes and of course you’ll have a bathroom stocked with my favorite @goop products for a truly luxuriating stay.”

The listing goes live on August 15 at 10 a.m. PST, with the fateful night in question planned for Sept. 9. Visitors will be greeted by Paltrow herself, who will give them a tour of the property and the house, ensuring they “have all the necessities for a comfortable and rejuvenating stay.”

As mentioned, the visit will include a chef-prepared dinner with the actor and her husband Brad Falchuk. Additional goop Kitchen-inspired meals will be provided throughout the stay and the retreat-like experience also includes a guided transcendental meditation session and relaxing spa day featuring goop Beauty essentials. Guests also have full reign of the two-story modern-organic cottage that includes access to a pool, basketball court, hiking trails, and the charming idyllic town of Montecito.

Although there’s still time until the listing is up for grabs, this is sure to be a high-demand event, so be sure to bookmark the property and jump on it fast. Bonding time with Gwyneth is sure to be a memorable moment indeed.