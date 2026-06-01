Few hairstyles inspire as much heated debate as micro bangs. The choppy forehead skimmers sit well above the eyebrows, as opposed to the brow-skimming feathered fringe and universally flattering, face-framing curtain bangs. And the abbreviated length makes an immediate statement, to be sure. But micro bangs, beloved by punks and edgy cool girls, can look much more elegant than you might think. Case in point: Greta Lee, who just debuted a set of her own at the Toy Story 5 premiere in London.

Lee arrived at the celebration with long, waist-grazing black hair, worn sleek and silky. Around her forehead, her new bangs were cut short, but not extremely so (indeed, an argument could be made that hers are more baby bangs than micro bangs). Hairstylist Jenny Cho — the shears behind the look — kept things a bit more weighted on the sides, and piecier toward the center.

The Past Lives actor paired her edgy-sophisticated hair with subtly flicked winged liner, wispy lashes, flushed cheeks, and a rosy-brown lip with a satin finish, courtesy of her go-to makeup artist Nina Park. The glam was the perfect complement to her fringed and star-spangled red halter dress, designed by High Sport and styled by Danielle Goldberg. (A subtle, IKYKY method-dressing moment.)

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As hairstylist Hayley Heckmann told TZR earlier this year, micro bangs create a “bold, structured look.” While Heckmann was speaking to bob haircuts, specifically, I would argue that the impact is even stronger when worn with longer lengths like Lee’s. It’s a little rarer — and thus even more eye-catching.