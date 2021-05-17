Gabrielle Union’s Latest Hairstyle Proves This ‘60s Trend Is Worth Reviving

There were a lot of iconic trends born in the ‘60s: mini skirts, go-go boots, and tie-dye, among others. And still today, many of them go in and out of style every few years, proving the decade’s lasting ability to stay relevant, no matter how long ago it may seem. That doesn’t just apply to fashion, either; popular beauty looks from the era are frequently recreated, even in 2021. In fact, one of the 1960s’ defining styles is in the process of making a comeback as we speak. You may know it as the flipped-out bob — and Gabrielle Union played a part in accelerating its inevitable return just this week.

The actor took to Instagram to share the retro look on May 16, posting a series of posed photos featuring herself in a bright coral Roberta Einer dress and Chanel handbag styled by Thomas Christos Kikis. It was an ensemble hard to look away from — but even so, you still couldn’t miss Union’s long bob with flipped-out ends, which was created by her hairstylist Larry Sims.

The sleek style was a clear nod to the ‘60s and ‘70s (you know, the voluminous Jackie O-inspired looks that were practically ubiquitous), when the reign of flipped-out ends was at its peak. That said, Union’s ‘do is also a sign of current times, because the look has returned in full force.

In fact, while Union is one of the latest to try out a flippy bob, she’s not the first to show off the style in recent years. Keke Palmer notably wore a similar look in 2019 on Watch What Happens Live thanks to hair artist Kahh Spence, and celebrities like J.Lo and Kim Kardashian (with the help of hairstylist Chris Appleton) have incorporated the flip into their ponytails many times since then as well.

It’s easy to see why, too. The look is not only chic, but easy — you really just need a smooth, straightened bob or lob, and from there you can flip out the ends using a curling iron. Finish with some hairspray (another ‘60s staple), and you’ve got a Union-approved look that’s proven to stand the test of time.