The ‘Friends’ Reunion Finally Has A Premiere Date — And It’s Sooner Than You Think

If you’ve been waiting with baited breath for the return of Friends since its last episode air date in 2004, you can finally exhale: Friends: The Reunion is officially premiering on HBO Max on May 27 with the cast you know and love. Yep, that’s right — Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer will all be returning to the screen to continue the beloved ‘90s show’s glory once again in 2021.

The much-anticipated reveal of the new air date came courtesy of HBO Max on May 13, reminding fans that their 17-year wait is finally about to come to an end. And you can clearly expect to see many of the series’ signatures make an appearance in the unscripted special (which will hopefully include the iconic Friends theme song, if the channel’s Instagram teaser means anything), thanks to director Ben Winston, and Kevin Bright, Marta Kauffman, and David Crane, who executive produced the show along with the stars of the original cast.

However, according to People, you can also expect some exciting newness and fresh names in the forthcoming show as well. The publication reports that Friends: The Reunion will also feature guest stars such as Mindy Kaling, Cindy Crawford, David Beckham, Reese Witherspoon (she returns!), and Lady Gaga, among many others.

News of this special has had Friends fans in a frenzy since it was originally announced in February 2020 that it would air in May of that year. However, due to COVID-19, it was eventually delayed — and now, a year after what was supposed to be its premiere date, it’s finally set to hit the HBO Max platform. As you would expect, the most recent announcement met some seriously joyous fans once again.

Less than an hour after the cast and streaming service posted the teaser on their channels, the comments began rolling in. “So excited!!!” wrote Lily Collins on Courteney Cox’s post, while Kaley Cuoco echoed the thoughts of many with one succinct phrase: “I CANT DEAL.” Meanwhile, others let the reminiscing begin — the Friends account itself commented, “Can’t wait to see you, Princess Consuela Bananahammock ❤️💙💛,” on Lisa Kudrow’s post, reminding us all just how much we missed the beloved cast and their iconic personalities.

Thankfully, they’re all returning on May 27, so re-up that HBO Max subscription if you haven’t already and mark your calendars now.