Lest we forget, before Carrie Bradshaw stiletto stepped into the fashion zeitgeist in the late ‘90s, Fran Drescher was fearlessly holding down the fort for the better half of that decade. Yes, as the wise-cracking and risk-taking star of The Nanny, the actor solidified herself as a major style muse of that era, sashaying across the screen in all manner of designer duds from Jean Paul Gaultier and Versace to Betsey Johnson and Todd Oldham. Since the show ended, Drescher has gone a bit more low-pro, most recently serving as the elected president of SAG-AFTRA. But it seems she could be ready to step back into the fashion spotlight as, on March 18, Drescher was announced as the latest face of AMI’s Spring/Summer 2024 campaign.

The first hint of this partnership came at the 96th Annual Academy Awards, where Drescher arrived in a fitted sequin embroidered black dress by the label, paired with a cropped adjusted jacket. Then, just a week later, the brand’s latest collection imagery hit social feeds, with the actor photographed front-and-center, wearing a bright pistachio pantsuit that would’ve made Fran Fine beam with pride.

The campaign, shot by Vitali Gelwich in Paris, pays tribute to founder Alexandre Mattiussi’s “dearest city” and showcases Drescher strutting through the busy streets carefree as can be in the aforementioned candy-colored suit as well as a similar all-black version. In the official press release, the brand calls the actor a friend of the house who “embodies the AMI Spring-Summer collection, in a powerful, audacious, sensual and yet joyful campaign that highlights her unique personality.” In addition to the spring sets, Drescher also showcases the label’s accessories, including the Paris Paris and the Voulez-Vous bags and the Classical Ami de Coeur sunglasses.

AMI’s new collection is available to shop now on the brand’s website. Grab Drescher’s entire ensembles below and celebrate her Fran-aissance by channeling the actor’s latest looks.