Florence Pugh Pulled Off This Daring Cutout Dress So Well

Press tours are one way celebrities in Hollywood can flex their personal styles and test out new fashion trends (courtesy of the stylists they work with). One star, in particular, who has been nailing all her event outfits lately is actor Florence Pugh. The 25 year old has been promoting her new film Black Widow (it also stars Scarlett Johansson and Rachel Weisz) and all her ensembles provided never-ending styling inspiration. Take Pugh’s brown metallic cutout mini dress, for example, which she wore for an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers. The glistening number was a unique and snazzy choice that caught everyone’s eyes. It featured a three-quarter sleeve on the right side and a mock-neck fit with two cheeky cutouts on the front and on the left shoulder.

Pugh worked with her stylist Rebecca Corbin-Murray to conjure up the ensemble. The look was bold and daring and not without an almost-wardrobe malfunction. In her Instagram caption for her outfit, Pugh revealed that six minutes before her scheduled call with Meyers, something happened and her team had to rush to her rescue. Though the actor didn’t explicitly state what went down, the last photo says it all. For those wondering who designed Pugh’s shimmery statement dress, it came from Stella McCartney’s Fall/Winter 2021 collection. The look was the pièce de résistance to Pugh’s many glamorous Black Widow press tour outfits over the last few weeks. To complete the late-night talk show look, Pugh accessorized with a pair of thick gold hoops. The Little Women and Black Widow actor looked stylish and you can’t help but agree, that the cutout style is indeed summer’s hottest trend.

This season, cutout dresses have been dominating the red carpet and runways. Celebrities like Zendaya and Dua Lipa have fully embraced the flirty look and it seems like Pugh is a fan too. In addition to cutouts, the actor has experimented with hot pink platform heels and has an affinity for mini dresses, which you can see on her Instagram. (If you don’t already follow the fashionable Marvel star, please do as she has endless outfits to draw inspo from.)

The cutout trend doesn’t only come in the form of dresses either, as the design has popped up on tops and even skirts. For those who want to pull off the look sans mini party dress, opt for this cheeky 3.1 Phillip Lim Bubble Taffeta Top. If you prefer a longer length dress to Pugh’s, Cult Gaia’s Billie Knit number will speak to your soul. You may not want to wear this dress to an interview, but it’s surely a stylish choice to wear for a night out with friends. For those who are hoping to buy Pugh’s exact Stella McCartney dress, it’s not yet available to the public. There are, however, other similar styles you can shop right now. TZR rounded up a few options, below.

