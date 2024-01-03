Though exciting, traveling can be stressful. You need to arrive at your gate in time, but not too early you’re stuck counting down the minutes until boarding. Then there’s the possibility of bad weather, which can seriously throw a wrench in your journey. One more thing to consider? Your outfit. Something that toes the lines between cute and casual sounds good in theory, but isn’t always the easiest to execute. (Taking off a pair of lace-up boots before going through TSA? No, thank you.) This is where Emily Ratajkowski's latest airport look comes into play. Returning home from a tropical New Year’s Eve getaway in the Grand Cayman Islands, the model sported a laid-back travel look you’ll want to bookmark for your next trip.

On Jan. 2, Ratajkowski was pictured landing at JFK Airport, strolling around with her sleek black suitcase and playful denim tote. The My Body author looked especially cozy in an oversized gray graphic tee. Because the weather in New York City this week doesn’t require a toasty puffer coat, she layered a lightweight off-white jean jacket over the T-shirt. Then, for the bottom half of her look, EmRata doubled down on red. Her baggy trousers were an excellent choice for the flight. She teamed the relaxed pants with Puma’s Speedcat OG + Sparco Driving Shoes in the same striking shade. To elevate her travel outfit a bit, Ratajkowski accessorized with understated gold hoops and a dainty pendant necklace. Lastly, the model opted out of contacts and instead threw on what looks to be her signature round glasses from Garrett Leight.

BACKGRID

Should you have a flight coming up soon, it’s not a bad idea to map out the day in advance. For starters, an easy-to-move-in look à la Ratajkowski is the way to go. Below, shop all the pieces needed to get the airport-approved outfit.