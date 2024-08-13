Few icons have a signature beauty look as distinctive as Dolly Parton. Throughout the years, "glamorously tacky" of sky-high blonde wigs, red lipstick, and technicolor eyeshadow has stayed constant. Now, the legendary country star is infusing her signature flair into the makeup space with the debut of Dolly Beauty’s Heaven Kiss collection, a line of rhinestone-studded lipsticks inspired by her over-the-top glamour.

“I’ve always said I never leave a rhinestone unturned,” Parton shared in an exclusive interview with WWD. “I’ve wanted to be pretty my whole life like most girls, especially country girls that have a dream of glamour. I started creating my own little makeup things at home when I was just a kid, and I’ve been known for wearing makeup — usually too much — for years.”

Though this marks Parton’s first venture into makeup, she’s no stranger to the beauty industry. The Tennessee native previously collaborated with Scent Beauty to create a collection of fragrances inspired by the scents of southern fir and her cherished memories from the Great Smoky Mountains. True to Parton’s character, Dolly Beauty embodies her ethos of authenticity, kindness, and a touch of flamboyancy.

The Heaven Kiss lipstick collection features four shades, each a nod to one of Parton’s timeless ballads — like the deep scarlet Jolene Red. “I like to name my products after songs,” she said. Other shades include Honey Plum, Rosebud, and Birthday Suit, offering a spectrum of bold reds to soft pinks and neutral tones. “It’s important to create things that people that do wear makeup can enjoy,” Parton added. “You have to have a variety of colors.”

A lifelong lover of makeup, Parton sees Dolly Beauty as a tribute to the things she loves most about beauty. “Whether it being the packaging, where it says my name, I want them [the fans] to think of me when they use it,” she said. The brand also plans to expand into adjacent categories, including skin, eyes, and lips, with more to come as Parton continues to dream big.

Dolly Beauty’s Heaven Kiss lipstick collection officially launches on Aug. 22 on its webite. In the meantime, you can sign up here for updates.