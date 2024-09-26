Whenever Gucci debuts a new campaign, prepare to be transported to another world — one that spotlights sensual storylines, idyllic backdrops, and top-tier Italian craftsmanship, of course. At the heart of every Gucci ad is a notable A-lister that accentuates the enviable energy. In recent years, the label has featured Kendall Jenner, Dakota Johnson, Julia Garner, and Elliot Page (to name a few). And on September 26, Debbie Harry joined the brand’s star-studded roster. Early on Thursday morning, news broke that Harry, the front-woman of iconic disco-rock band Blondie, is Gucci’s new campaign star for a photoshoot and corresponding video titled, “We Will Always Have London.”

Captured by award-winning filmmaker and photographer, Nan Goldin, the campaign pays homage to Gucci’s connection to London, which stretches back to 1897, when founder Guccio Gucci worked at the Savoy Hotel. During his time as a lift boy, the designer gained inspiration to create his own collection of luxury suitcases and bags. This attachment was also why current Gucci creative director, Sabato De Sarno chose London as the backdrop of his Cruise 2025 show back in June.

With Blondie’s song, “Heart of Glass” as the underscore, the Cruise 2025 campaign video follows Harry; cellist and composer Kelsey Lu; Alaato Jazyper, the face of Gucci’s Fall 2024 campaign; and model Yanan Wan in cabs, boats, bedrooms, and beyond. Harry is undeniably the star of the show, alongside the Gucci Blondie Top Handle Bag, which is available in small and medium sizes and four autumnal hues. In Goldin’s photoshoot, the Grammy nominee styled the Blondie Bag in red, canvas, and monogram options, with the label’s rounded emblem front and center. The curved purse isn’t named after the pop band — the recognizable accessory dates back to 1976, when Gucci first revamped the iconic interlocking Gs in honor of the non-conformist aura of the ‘70s.

Courtesy of Gucci

Even though Harry is American, De Sarno referenced her “strong connection to London” in an exclusive interview with WWD. “What I like the most about Debbie Harry is her irreverence. She is a free spirit in her choices, and she is still an icon,” De Sarno told WWD. “I have always been a fan of Blondie; they marked specific moments of my life and inspired generations.” So, between the bag’s name and Harry’s link to London, it’s clear she was a perfect choice for Gucci’s latest campaign.

In each shot, Harry coordinated her Cruise 2025 ensemble to the Blondie Bag’s shade. For the first close-up, the singer donned a white button-down next to the aforementioned medium monogrammed carry-all. Then, she switched into a sheer black button-down with the cotton linen canvas Blondie on full display. For the final shot, Harry opted for monochromatic burgundy pieces, including a sleek leather jacket and the small Blondie Bag in red.

Courtesy of Gucci

If the Harry-approved bags feel familiar, it’s because they appeared in the front row at Gucci’s Spring/Summer 2025 show just last week. At the Triennale di Milano, Harry made a surprise appearance in the third co-ord from her Cruise 2025 photoshoot, starting with a white top, a leather red jacket, and a knee-length pencil skirt. Then there was Solange Knowles, who paired a see-through LBD with an oversized blazer, strappy heels, and the Gucci Blondie in black.

The best part about the singer’s collab with Gucci? The bags are available online right now. Shop the curated edit below to get your hands on her exact Blondies — while you still can, that is.