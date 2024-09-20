Michael Kors and Ralph Lauren in New York. Burberry and Alexander McQueen in London. Chanel and Louis Vuitton in Paris. These are just a few labels whose runway shows are guaranteed to bring Hollywood’s creme de la creme to their respective cities. And in Milan, there’s Gucci. Yes, for decades the Italian design house has brought celebrities from far and wide to its runway presentations, with regulars including the likes of Dakota Johnson and Jessica Chastain. Sabato De Sarno’s Spring/Summer 2025 show on Sept. 20 proved to be no exception as both longtime friends of the brand as well as new ones filled the front row at the Triennale di Milano.

Ahead of the retro-inspired runway, celebrities like Kirsten Dunst, Johnson, Chastain, Julia Garner, Daisy Edgar-Jones, and even music icon Debbie Harry began their red carpet procession, decked in head-to-toe Gucci. The outfits ran the gamut from sexy (both Johnson and Garner opted for sheer moments) to demure (Chastain and Dunst wore cottagecore-inspired floral midi dresses). The variety of A-list looks served as a walking confirmation of De Sarno’s design range in his 12 months as creative director.

Ahead, see Gucci’s celebrity attendees for yourself, and take note of their looks as they’re sure to inspire your wardrobe for the coming months.

Dakota Johnson

Longtime Gucci muse Dakota Johnson arrived in completely sheer white midi dress, which was grounded by a distressed leather jacket.

Nara Smith

Smith went pants-free in a nude bodysuit layered under a coordinating wool pea coat.

Tina Kunakey

Kunakey embraced De Sarno’s pea green shade that’s become a signature shade in recent collections.

Nicola Coughlan

Arguably the year’s most prominent fashion muse, Coughlan was a vision in a white mini dress, suede cape, and embellished green pumps.

Jessica Chastain

Chastain went for Old Hollywood vibes with an off-the-shoulder floral midi, which complemented her fluffy retro curls nicely.

Daisy Edgar-Jones

It girl Daisy Edgar-Jones went for a cozy knit three-piece short set, which she paired with equally laid-back suede ballet flats.

Debbie Harry

The Blondie front woman stayed true to her cool, rocker style in a black pencil skirt and white button down, which she jazzed up with an oversized leather biker jacket in Ancora red and coordinating platform horsebit pumps.

Julia Garner

Ancora red made another appearance via Garner, who went for a business-casual monochrome look that red very chic and sultry.

Gabbriette

The model and musician’s earthy wool skirt suit was an understated departure from her typical goth-light aesthetic.

Poppy Delevingne

Delevingne made the perfect case for a red moto jacket, which may just be the next hot ticket item for fall.

Kirsten Dunst

The original millennial it girl hit the carpet in a dainty floral midi with a sweetheart neckline.