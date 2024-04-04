Dakota Fanning is thirty, flirty, and definitely thriving. The acclaimed actor, who celebrated the milestone birthday in February, has never been happier, according to an exclusive interview with People at the premiere of her Netflix thriller series Ripley, which was released today. “I'm sort of having to do crazy things like schedule-wise and really busy, but I'm totally fine with it. Nothing's bothering me,” she told the publication at the event on April 3. Amid her whirlwind year thus far, the A-lister also has been killing it in the fashion department thanks to her collaboration with revered stylist Samantha McMillen. Case in point: her gauzy Fendi Couture gown for last night’s red carpet.

Fanning took to the premiere, which was held at the The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood in Los Angeles, looking like a vision in the dreamy white number. Plucked from the Italian fashion house’s Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 collection, the asymmetrical floor-grazing gown boasted cascading sheer layers. From there, Fanning styled the ethereal dress with Irene Neuwirth’s Classic Pear Drop Earrings and the jewelry label’s Large Gumball Ring. Fanning kept her makeup for the occasion subtle with rosy pink cheeks and a coordinating lip, allowing the exquisite gown to take on all the attention.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment

Though Fanning is known for rocking quirky and playful outfits (see Loewe’s Anthurium dress), perhaps turning 30 marked a new minimalist style era for the star, too. On her Ripley press tour, Fanning hasn’t strayed far from sleek neutrals looks. Last week, for example, while making an appearance on Good Morning America, the actor rolled up the show wearing a slinky white mini dress from Simkhai (which is still available online!). Shiny gold pumps from Manolo Blahnik and Gianvito Rossi have also been fixtures in her recent outfit rotation.

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

In short? While Fanning’s press tour may be wrapping up soon, we have a feeling she’ll keep pulling out all the sartorial stops this year.