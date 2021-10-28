It’s Ciara’s birthday, but she’s the one giving gifts in the form of a new French-inspired look. The singer, who turned 36 on October 25, got all dolled up to celebrate her big day — and it’s dripping with retro glam. The vintage ensemble was made complete with a gorgeous blowout done by stylist César DeLeön Ramîrez and classicly French makeup by Yolonda Frederick. Her “birthday suit”, courtesy of stylist Kollin Carter was a belted black dress with a white shirt collar and black tie from the Dolce & Gabbana archive. She also paired it with gloves and a beret, as it originally appeared on the runway in 1992.

Frederick opted for a smokey eye and red lip for Ciara — a pairing that not only will never go out of style, but will forever be reminiscent of French beauty icons as well as Old Hollywood glamour. The bold look was cranked up a few notches with a strong, arched brow and striking contour.

For her hair, it looks like Ciara may have gone a shade or two lighter for the birthday celebration, and Ramîrez styled it in a chic, bouncy blowout that gave strong Jessica Rabbit vibes. The singer was clearly thrilled with the outcome — Ramîrez later shared a video of Ciara dancing with a giant smile on her face. “When the blowout is sooo good… it makes you wanna dance!” he wrote in the caption.

It’s not exactly clear where the singer was headed in her French-inspired look, but in an Instagram video from her actual birthday, Ciara revealed that her husband, Russell Wilson, surprised her with a romantic rooftop dinner. “I didn't have much growing up, but I can say I had a lot of love,” she said in the caption. “That feeling made me feel like I could conquer the world. That’s how you make me feel. Like a little girl all over again. I love you so much!”