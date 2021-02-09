Chrissy Teigen Just Launched A Cravings Shop, & Of Course It Includes Robes

Anyone who's ever watched Chrissy Teigen whip something up in her kitchen knows that her cooking method is a whole entire mood. The model and entrepreneur is constantly sharing videos of her making Cravings recipes decked out in her latest robe, surrounded by family, and just generally having a great time. Her lifestyle is enviable to many — it's hard not to want to look that fabulous and fun while cooking dinner. But thankfully, it just got a lot easier, because Teigen launched a Cravings shop, which essentially bottles up every aspect of her culinary adventures into one very chic e-commerce location.

The drop comes alongside the relaunch of the Cravings site on Feb. 8, which Teigen explained in an Instagram video has been a long time coming. Now, the brand founder says the newly designed platform should be a place where you come to "laugh, share your creations, enjoy good food, and tell me what you want to see." And, of course, shop.

While you may have already bought up all the Cravings line from Target, this store contains a lot more than just cookware. To help you channel Teigen in every way, the star also added a line aptly named CHILL that includes cozy robes, slippers, headbands, and more — aka classic Teigen cooking style.

Naturally, it wouldn't be a Cravings shop without some food-related items — and don't worry, there are plenty of those, too. The collection includes cookware like the $40 Everyday Family Pan and tools like the $36 Chop-Everything Oversized Wooden Cutting Board, along with spices and snacks such as the Poppin' Off Popcorn Seasoning Kit for $36 and the Cravings x Compartés chocolate bars featuring images of Teigen's family.

Fans are (unsurprisingly) already going wild over all this newness from the multi-hyphenate, so it's probably best to start shopping now if you want to ensure you're able to get your hands on your favorites. To give you a head start, TZR has rounded up a few picks to buy first — or, just head to the new Cravings site to see it all.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.