There's no celebrity quite as relatable as Chrissy Teigen — she's just as no-nonsense, authentic, and downright funny as they come whether she's whipping up a new recipe or, on special occasions, dropping a beauty recommendation. She actually did the latter in her latest Instagram post, where Teigen modeled a fun, holographic $3 eye mask. The eye mask in question is Bliss' Eye Got This™ Hyaluronic Acid Depuffing Eye Mask. Though Teigen's post didn't actually comment on the product itself, one look and you'll see why these particular under-eye patches are basically begging for a selfie.

The masks themselves are decked out in tiny holographic stars. And while Teigen snapped pictures, the patches were hard at work thanks to a combination of brightening and hydrating ingredients. The patches contain hyaluronic acid to bind moisture to the dryness-prone, thin skin around the eyes and acetyl hexapeptide-8, a powerful ingredient that helps diminish the appearance of fine lines.

@chrissyteigen

Teigen's beauty tips are always worth following — she recently shared a blackhead-busting hack that involved another affordable favorite — Bioré strips worn under her protective face mask. Other Teigen favorites include Mara Beauty's Universal Face Oil and Dr. Dennis Gross' Alpha Beta® Universal Daily Peel. The woman's got taste. Interested in following suit? Treat yourself to the $3 eye patches below.

