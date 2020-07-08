There are some things about Hollywood that keep beauty editors up at night. Does Gwen Stefani really get her roots touched up every week? How does Chrissy Teigen get her skin to glow 24/7? Does Cameron Diaz actually wash her face with Evian? Luckily, the answers to one of those things is now available. Recently, Chrissy Teigen's skincare routine made a guest appearance on her feed, giving followers the keys to her impeccable skin.

In a July 7 Instagram post, Teigen — whose complexion is #skingoals for anyone — broke it down in her caption, dropping names of brands and professionals that help her get that glow. While she mentioned a few of the classic (read: expensive) celeb go-to products are part of her routine, like iS Clinical and La Mer, Teigen also has brands like Bioré in her lineup, too.

According to the model and entrepreneur, she cleanses with iS Clinical's Cleansing Complex and also uses the brand's Moisturizing Complex, which she clarified in the comments. In terms of sunscreen, she's a fan of — or rather jokingly forced by her esthetician to use — Control Corrective's Oil-Free Sunscreen SPF 30.

When it comes to the most expensive products, Teigen has both La Mer's The Concentrate and Crème de la Mer on her bathroom shelf. While it is quite a bit of money to shell out, she and stars like Beyoncé and Blake Lively swear by the brand and its "Miracle Broth" that's featured in most of its products.

On the more affordable side, she mentioned her love of Bioré's strips, which will usually run you less than $10, for targeting her chin and nose. Teigen also waxed poetic about using Dr. Dennis Gross' Alpha Beta Extra Universal Daily Peel Pads for her nose and chin. These pads feature a mix of AHAs and BHAs, including glycolic, salicylic, and lactic acids, which is an ideal combo for clearing out pores and exfoliating. In terms of doctors and estheticians, Teigen shouted out Shani Darden, Dr. Simon Ourian, and Dr. Jason Diamond, who have all recommended products and facial treatments to Teigen.

But if you're looking to keep La Mer on your wishlist and avoid spendy in-office treatments, just grabbing the two things Teigen swears by is a good place to start. "The iS Clinical cleanser and the lotion is the only thing I use consistently and they’ve always been so good to me," she said in her caption.