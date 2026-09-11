On the (official) first night of New York Fashion Week, the most coveted seat wasn’t front row, but a spot in one of Balthazar’s lush red leather booths. Chanel took over the iconic Keith McNally Soho brasserie to celebrate the launch of its new fragrance, Coco Mademoiselle Crush Absolu, an ambery, woody, vanilla scent by in-house perfumer Olivier Polge. The setting was a nod to the campaign starring Gracie Abrams, in which the singer-songwriter takes refuge from Parisian paparazzi in a bustling cafe.

With Gen-Z’s biggest breakout musician serving as the face of the fragrance, the guest list was naturally stacked with young Hollywood’s brightest actors, musicians, and creators, including Sterling Point stars Ella Rubin, Amélie Hoeferle, and Keen Ruffalo, The Shards’ Hayes Warner, Sarah Catherine Hook, Coco Jones, Paloma Elsesser, Lux Pascal, Adam Dimarco, Nick Robinson, Nara Smith, Iris Law, Paige Disorbo, and Olivia Jade.

Throughout the night, guests caught up (the hot topic was fashion week itineraries) and danced to DJ Kitty Ca$h’s set while sipping on champagne. Of course, trays of Balthazar’s famous French fries were always within reach. The night was capped off with a surprise performance from emerging New Zealand indie rock band, Balu Brigada, and an assortment of passed decadent French desserts.

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While everyone left with a bottle of Coco Mademoiselle Crush Absolu, perhaps the best swag of the night was takeaway croissants, madeleines, and macarons from Balthazar’s bakery.

See all of the celebrity looks from Chanel’s Coco Mademoiselle Crush Absolu party below.

Ella Rubin

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Paloma Elsesser

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Lux Pascal

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Amélie Hoeferle & Keen Ruffalo

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Hayes Warner

Hayes Warner attends the CHANEL Party to celebrate the debut of Coco Mademoiselle Crush Absolu

Nara Smith

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Olivia Jade

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Justine Skye

Justine Skye attends the CHANEL Party to celebrate the debut of Coco Mademoiselle Crush Absolu

Kai Schreiber

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Paige Desorbo

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Jaymee Lawson

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Sarah Catherine Hook

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Sarah Sherman