If Gracie Abrams’ upcoming album Daughter From Hell was a perfume, what would it be? Odds are a Chanel one.

On July 15, the French fashion house unveiled Abrams as the face of its new bold amber fragrance, Coco Mademoiselle Crush Absolu Eau de Parfum. “It’s unreal to be the new face of Coco Mademoiselle, I feel an immense sense of pride. I love that Coco is someone who leaves a mark everywhere she goes. Sometimes, I wish I could be more like her,” Abrams said in a press release. In addition to fronting the brand’s latest scent, the singer-songwriter is also the star of its Coco Crush fine jewelry collection.

Created by in-house perfumer Olivier Polge, the Coco Mademoiselle Crush Absolu opens with a juicy lychee-grapefruit accord, and opens to a floral heart of rose and jasmine. Finally, a base of woody amber, patchouli, plus vanilla and vetiver grounds the scent.

“Coco Mademoiselle Crush Absolu is an affiramtion of the self. This fragrance offers a deeply personal experience that exists only when it’s worn,” Polge says in a statement. “I like to imagine it accompanies the woman who wears it. It’s not about conforming, but about revealing oneself, surprising oneself.”

Chanel Coco Mademoiselle Crush Absolu Eau de Parfum

The house also notes that the Coco Mademoiselle scent family is fiercy bold yet elegant, a descriptor that couldn’t be more Gracie. Her new album era is marked by a statement bixie cut while she’s dressing in more minimalist pared-back looks. Aesthetics aside, her deeply personal, gut-punching are delivered via her signature soft, whispery vocals.

A match made in (Coco) Chanel heaven. The Coco Mademoiselle Crush Absolu Eau de Parfum fragrance and full campaign will arrive August 2026.